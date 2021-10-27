Phase four takeaway: Comforting pork noodles and bitter gourd ‘bee hoon' from Salak South’s Oink Oink Kopitiam

If you're looking for a soupy good-for-you bowl of noodles, this bitter gourd pork ‘bee hoon’ will hit the spot perfectly. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The name says it all as this place specialises in pork which is used in all six of their noodle offerings.

I came across this place when I was buying the pastries for a previous review, hence I decided to give it a try. With pork noodles, it's comfort food for me so I was happy to try the different varieties here.

You have two types of pork noodles. One is the old taste while another uses a pork bone broth. Then there's the sam kan cheong type of noodles where it is served with minced meat, grilled pork sausage and flat pork balls. Literally a triple whammy of oink.

You also have cute Tom & Jerry noodles which refer to loh shue fan or the mouse tail shaped rice noodles. The noodles are served with minced meat and pickled green chillies with a dash of Shao Xing rice wine.

Indulge in their big bowl pork noodles with a rich-tasting pork bone broth.

There's also the rarely seen handmade Sungai Lembing noodles served here. These noodles are highly sought after for its springy texture due to the use of mountain water from the area. This is served dry with their special hot sauce. Last but not least, there's bitter gourd bee hoon, a healthier bite.

Out of the three items I packed for home, the bitter gourd bee hoon (RM8.90) stood out for me. The whole bowl was light for the tummy and I loved the hint of Shao Xing rice wine in the clear, sweet broth.

The noodles are topped with bitter gourd, tomatoes and ginger, making you feel less guilty. You also get sliced pork and fluffy minced pork patties to bulk up your meal.

If you prefer a very simple taste, their old taste pork noodles (RM7.50) will be a good choice. It's only just meat in this bowl that is anchored by a clear broth. I did find this bowl a little salty for my palate though. Maybe they had a higher tolerance for salt in the old days.

For a simple taste that harks back to long forgotten days, the old time pork noodles is good.

For a much deeper taste, the big bowl pork noodles is perfect. Expect to fork out RM15 which is double the price of their normal bowl of noodles. It's a huge portion that can easily feed two small eaters.

I really liked the depth in the broth that uses big bones. It's sweet tasting with a richness from the bones laced with wine. Your bowl will also be jam packed with goodies like pig's liver and kidney. There's also sliced pork and the fluffy pork mince.

Oink Oink Kopitiam, A40, Jalan Tuanku 4, Salak South Garden, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 3pm. Tel:+016-3358720. Facebook: @oinkoinkkopitiam/