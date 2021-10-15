Phase three takeaway: Enjoy juicy, well marinated satay from PJ Section 14's Gerai Nora Sate Kajang

The satay from this stall features tender meat that you can enjoy with cucumbers and onions. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Some days, I tend to prefer old favourites. I was hunting down a newish satay stall but that fizzled out when I found out they had switched to catering. Since I was craving satay, I decided to return to this satay stall I have been frequenting for many years.

You can find it hidden in this often forgotten food court at Petaling Jaya's Section 14. What makes it unusual is this stall starts early in the day. If you feel like meat skewers for lunch, this is the place.

You get a choice of chicken, beef or intestine (perut) satay. The beef and chicken satay is priced at RM1 per stick, while the offal is RM1.20. They also serve soto, if you wish to bulk up your meal.

Dip the skewers and 'ketupat' in the thick peanut sauce.

The chicken tends to be on the slightly leaner side, which suits me fine. What's interesting is that the meat isn't dried out but cooked perfectly.

I especially enjoy the beef satay. It's tender to the bite and you don't get any sinew. Both meats are marinated which means they are packed with flavour.

Eat it on its own to get a more natural taste of the meat. Or pair it with their creamy peanut sauce with chunks of nuts. If you want it spicy, just add a dollop of sambal. The sauce is perfect with the sides of cut cucumbers, raw onions and soft compressed rice cubes or ketupat.

The satay is wrapped in brown paper that retains the juices which you can also use as a sauce.

What I also like to do is order a little extra to keep for another meal. For the takeaway, they wrap it in a brown wax paper so the juices pool at the bottom. Don't discard those juices as they're a great flavour booster to the meat. Just repurpose the barbecued meat with salad leaves and you have a quick lunch the next day.

Gerai Nora Sate Kajang, No. 2, Ground Floor, Medan Ria, Jalan 14/24, Section 14, Petaling Jaya. Tel: +603-79570512, +6010-4269234. Open: 11.30am to 6.30pm. Closed on Mondays.