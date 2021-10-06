Phase Three takeaway: Get all sorts of East M'sia goodies like Foochow fried braised noodles from Puchong's East Corner Restaurant

This 'kolo mee' with its fine, delicious strands is absolutely worth a drive here — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PUCHONG, Oct 6 — I had heard of East Corner Restaurant from a friend who was missing her hometown eats. What grabbed my interest was the fact they sold all sorts of East Malaysia dishes from kolo mee, kuay chap and fried noodles including the rarely seen Foochow fried braised noodles or chao zhu mian.

You can order from the various stalls for takeaway or dine in. They also offer the iconic three layer tea drink (RM3.90). The milky tea gets an extra boost of sweetness from a layer of gula Melaka syrup which gives a nice fragrance to the drink.

Pair the drink with the kolo mee. You may be taken back by the mountain of noodles you get served but after one taste of these springy, fine strands, you will keep on eating. The noodles have a lovely aroma, thanks to the lard it's tossed in, making them aromatic and addictive. You also get minced pork and slices of char siu tinged reddish, just like they do it over in East Malaysia. A small portion of the noodles is RM7 while the big portion is RM8.

The same stall also serves Sarawak laksa (RM8 for a small portion, RM9 for the big portion). It's not too rich with coconut milk, making it nice to slurp down. While it may not pack a lot of flavour with the spice paste, I quite like the cleaner flavours of these noodles that are served with prawns, thinly shredded chicken and omelette strips.

The highlight here is the fried noodles. There's the comforting tomato fried kuey teow (RM8). What I liked about these noodles was the smoky flavour that paired well with the slightly sweet tasting tomato sauce. It's packed separately for takeaway so let the noodles absorb the sauce a little before enjoying them with the sliced pork and fish cake.

The fine noodles don't clump together and they're so tasty you will eat it all

The Sarawak laksa is milder type but still slurp worthy if you like a lighter coconut milk taste

It's not so easy to get tomato sauce fried 'kway teow' and this one hits the mark with noodles that have wok hei

If you're Foochow, you would be familiar with this braised noodle known as chao zhu mian (RM8). You get fried noodles braised in a brown sauce. While this version is less soupy and does not have much aroma of rice wine, it makes a nice change from the usual noodles.

You can also select various dishes from the economy rice stall. This includes my favourite mani cai (sayur manis) which is fried with beaten egg (RM2 for a single portion). The slightly chewy dark green leaves go well with the fluffy egg. Give it a try and you may get hooked like me.

This Foochow braised fried noodles is pretty rare in the Klang Valley

You can score stir fried 'mani cai' vegetables with egg from the economy rice section

Takeaway your food or dine in, if you prefer

I had also sampled the kuay chap served here. Even though a bowl of noodles is laden with all the spare parts, I found there was a funky smell from them which was a turn-off for me.

East Corner Restaurant, 56, Jalan Puteri 1/4, Bandar Puteri, Puchong. Open: 7.30am to 1.45pm. Closed alternate Monday of the month. They will be closed on October 18. Facebook: @East-Corner-Restaurant-東閣茶餐室-102610062083312