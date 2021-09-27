Phase Two takeaway: Enjoy this delicate fragrant prawn mee from KL Taman OUG's Restoran Joo Hing

At this stall you get to sample prawn mee, 'lam mee', chicken shredded noodles and prawn 'wantans' — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — When it comes to prawn mee, you get a wide spectrum of flavours when it comes to its broth.

Some prefer it dark brown and incredibly robust with prawn and pork flavours. Others prefer a lighter broth where you can taste the nuances of the prawns and pork, which create a nice harmony. The latter is what you get at this stall located within a coffee shop at Taman OUG.

I had come across recommendations for this stall's prawn mee through social media, so I decided to give it a try. The stall also offers lam mee and shredded chicken noodles.

You also have prawn wantans, which can be savoured with noodles or just on its own.

The star of this stall is the prawn mee. You get a lovely broth that one must finish down to the last drop for the ultimate satisfaction.

The star is the prawn mee with a delicate, well balanced broth that you will drink till the last drop

I like how drinking all the broth doesn't make you thirsty too, indicating less or no MSG added. It's also not too salty.

The toppings with your choice of noodles are simple. The noodles are crowned with fried shallots, sliced poached pork, small shelled prawns, kangkung, bean sprouts and half portion of hard boiled egg. If you find it not spicy enough, add the sambal served on the side. It's mild but it does raise the spice levels several notches.

Since I liked the prawn mee so much, I decided to try their other offerings. The chicken shredded noodles or kai see hor fun is decent. You get a very light broth that has hints of chicken and prawns to pair with your noodles. They serve this with poached chicken and prawn wantans.

Their chicken shredded noodles has a very light taste and is topped with poached chicken and prawn 'wantans' (left). The 'lam mee' is served with a thick, gloopy broth that can be enhanced with a spicy chilli sauce (right)

If you want something with a more robust taste, try the lam mee. You get a gloopy, thickened sauce that coats the yellow strands that you slurp down.

The noodles are topped with the same ingredients they use for the other offerings such as poached chicken, beansprouts and shelled prawns. For a further boost of flavour, add the chilli sauce. It is incredibly spicy on its own but the thick broth tempers its spiciness.

The noodles are priced at RM7.50 for a small portion while a big portion is RM8.50.

The noodles are all packed neatly in plastic bags with their sauces tied together so you won't mix it up

You can add 'wantans' stuffed with prawns with your meal

For the wantans, these are stuffed with whole shelled prawns. The prawns aren't that big hence they don't have a crunchy bite. Even though the skins are a little thick, they still make a good side dish. These are priced at RM1.30 per piece. You need to order at least six pieces for an additional order.

Prawn Mee Stall, Restoran Joo Hing, 1-7, Jalan Hujan Rahmat 3, Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:+6016-4288133. Open: 7am to 1.30pm. Closed alternate Thursday of the month (They were closed on September 23).