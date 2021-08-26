Do a good deed: Buy the Dignity Merdeka meal and a hand-painted tiffin carrier to support underprivileged children

Feast on Dignity's Merdeka meal with Nyonya 'laksa', 'ayam berempah', 'bubur cha cha' and Monin rose milk tea to help a good cause – Pictures courtesy by Dignity for Children Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 – For the Merdeka celebrations, Dignity for Children Foundation launched their Merdeka meal set available from now till September 19. For the past 21 years, the enterprise has been providing education and holistic care to underprivileged children.

You can sit down to a truly Malaysian feast prepared by eat X dignity, which is run by Dignity students and members of the B40 community who reside in the Sentul or Kuala Lumpur area.

Slurp down a Nyonya laksa that combines soft, chewy laksa noodles with fresh ulam, fragrant coconut milk scented broth and their homemade sambal ikan bilis. The centrepiece of the meal is Aunty Yani's ayam berempah or roast chicken with seven spices.

Enjoy the creamy, fragrant 'bubur cha cha' for dessert with purple sweet potato, orange sweet potato and yam

There's also creamy bubur cha cha for dessert where you get to enjoy purple sweet potato, orange sweet potato and yam with coconut milk and sago pearls. Wash the meal down with a refreshing Monin rose milk tea. The Merdeka family meal is RM145 and can be shared with four to five people.

Dignity Head of Transformational Enterprises Natalie Tan shared, “We are particularly proud of this Merdeka meal offering because it truly brings together all the flavours and cultures of our diverse Malaysia. Indeed, we can come together in and through food. What’s more, we are offering a meal in which the ingredients are cultivated by our students. The chickens are raised at our farm in Bentong and are organic too!”

If you prefer individual portions, the 'ayam berempah' (left) and Nyonya 'laksa' (right) can be ordered on their own

If you prefer individual portions, they also offer the Nyonya laksa for RM15 and the whole ayam berempah for RM69.90.

Dignity is also collaborating with Generating Opportunities for Learning Disables (GOLD) to offer beautiful hand-painted tiffin carriers with the meals. The carriers are designed by 20-year old autistic artist Amirul Abshar. Just add on RM80 with your meal order to get the tiffin carriers. The sale proceeds will be channeled to GOLD to help upkeep its youth centre.