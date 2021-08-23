Phase One delivery: Indulge in Feast by Justina Yong's Strawberries & Cream

Indulge in Feast by Justina Yong Strawberries & Cream for a weekend treat. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — I kept seeing this layered puff pastry dessert with a crown of fresh strawberries on my Instagram feed. My friends all raved about it which got me curious.

However every time I checked, it wasn't available.

One night, it popped up on my feed with the announcement that they were back in business with their own website. After a few clicks, I was happy to score the dessert after a long wait.

From what I see on their Instagram, this baking venture was started back in September last year by food stylist Justina Yong.

As it's just her making the baked goods, she only makes them in small batches. You have Coco No 5, her signature milk soaked fresh coconut cake. And there's this crowd favourite, Strawberries & Cream.

The dessert is essentially just three components that are combined beautifully. You have light flaky puff pastry generously layered with a luscious vanilla creme mousseline that is topped with fresh strawberries dusted with icing sugar.

As it can get soggy quite quickly, it is recommended you eat it within four hours of it being prepared. Once you get it, just let it chill for an hour in the refrigerator before you dig in.

Your patience is rewarded with the crunch from the golden puff pastry followed by that smooth organic-vanilla infused cream. There's also a lovely floral fragrance to the dessert too.

You get crunchy puff pastry and a luscious creme mousseline perked up with fresh strawberries.

The fruits aren't overly sweet but add a nice, fresh element to the dessert. There are also dots of strawberry puree with the cream to reinforce the strawberry flavour.

The dessert can be generously shared between two to four persons but just make sure you finish it within the day. It really cannot keep overnight as the pastry will get soggy.

On the website, the dessert is listed as RM115 but currently it's available for RM95. The menu is updated on Wednesday 1pm each week so you can book your slot for Thursday to Sunday.

I got mine delivered and it arrived even when it was raining, cocooned in an aluminium foil insulated bag, just in time for a very happy afternoon tea.

Feast by Justina Yong https://www.feastbyjustinayong.com Instagram: @feastbyjustinayong