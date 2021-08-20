Phase One delivery: Homesick for Muar food? Get 'char siu', 'wantan mee', 'wantans' and 'bak chor mee' delivered to your doorstep

Get a taste of Muar's 'wantan mee' with juicy 'char siu' and fat, juicy 'wantans'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Even though I'm not from Muar, I was excited when a friend pointed me in the direction of someone who was bringing in their food.

You can place your order for the Muar items via DanEats (Instagram:@daneats.my) which is run by Daniel Gan. He brings in wantan mee and wantans sourced from Perniagaan Mee Tam Kee.

Apparently these noodles and wantans are the same ones as Ah Peng Wantan Mee, a popular food stall in Muar. You also have char siu and bak chor mee (mee pok or tau chiam) from Backlane 101 Cafe. There is otak-otak too, with a choice of fish or prawns.

These plump 'wantans' are generously stuffed with minced pork.

He also offers dessert in the form of lemon pavlova roulade baked by his sister, Minidiary (Instagram:@theminidiary). The 10-inch roulade requires two days advance notice to be prepared here. It's RM70 for the meringue based dessert.

If you choose to order the roulade with your Muar food selection, there's an offer for free delivery, provided the fee is up to RM15.

Starting in July this year, they bring the items in batches. As the items except the roulade can be frozen and kept for two months, this makes it a great choice for a quick meal at home.

For the next order, delivery will be made on August 29. The cut-off date for orders is August 27, 12pm. Earlier, they took a break but they are back.

Even though it may be red coloured, the Backlane 101 Cafe's 'char siu' makes a nice, juicy bite with just the right amount of fat.

From what I read, there are marked differences between Muar and the Klang Valley wantan mee. In Muar, the wantan mee is served differently. You can get the usual dark sauce version but the popular choice is a mix of dark soy sauce and red chilli sauce.

They also offer noodles just tossed in chilli sauce. Even the noodles are not the ultra springy type. That's what I discovered from the wantan mee I got.

For my order, I liked how well the wantan mee was packed. Inside each packet, there's separate packets for the noodles, two types of sauces (dark and chilli), and the soy sauce and oil mixture. It's sold for RM4.50 per packet.

Backlane 101 Cafe's 'bak chor mee' is an umami bomb with the flavourful salted fish minced pork, lard croutons and lots of fried shallots.

I froze them as I wasn't sure when I would have the time to prepare it. There are instructions on how to prepare them making it a simple meal to get to the table especially if you're busy.

The noodles may not be super springy but they still taste good. From what I read, the noodles are made fresh every week. You can also purchase just the noodles in bulk as they sell them for 20 pieces for RM18.

The dark sauce mixed with the soy sauce and oil mixture was nice. And sorry, I am not a fan of that chilli and dark soy sauce mix or noodles with just the chilli sauce, but that's my own preference.

If you prefer smoother, thick strands like fettuccine, try the 'tau chiam' version of Backlane 101 Cafe's 'bak chor mee'.

The highlight was the wantans. There are 20 wantans packed in the box whereby each one weighs about 28 grams. They are generously stuffed with minced pork, unlike the skinny ones we get in the Klang Valley.

Just pop them in boiling water and you can easily enjoy your noodles with these tasty wantans.

You can combine the noodles with Backlane 101 Cafe's char siu. Just defrost the frozen char siu and heat it up in the microwave for a minute. Don't expect the dark sticky type as this is tinged a bright red colour.

However, unlike the red coloured versions we get here which are usually dry, this version had a much nicer balance of fat to meat ratio that keeps each piece nice and juicy.

You can pair 'char siu' with your 'bak chor mee' or even serve it with fish balls.

The frozen char siu is sold in a choice of 250 grams packet for RM22 or 500 grams packet for RM42. As the char siu is kept in strips, the meat doesn't dry out much.

Backlane 101 Cafe offers their own version of bak chor mee or minced pork noodles. It's entirely different from the ones served in Singapore that features a chilli and vinegar sauce plus a piece of dried sole fish.

Even though Muar stalls usually serve their bak chor mee or mee pok with fish balls, the cafe omits that since it's hard to freeze them. If you prefer to recreate the Muar version exactly, just add fish balls on your own.

The noodles and toppings from Backlane 101 Cafe are all packed in separate bags to keep them intact.

The packet for bak chor mee includes 100 grams of noodles (a choice of tau chiam mee or mee pok), and various packets holding salted fish minced pork, pork lard croutons with oil, fried shallots, soy sauce and their chilli sauce. It's sold for RM8 per packet. If you buy 10 packets, you get one extra packet free.

The two types of noodles have different textures. If you like a smoother bite, go for the tau chiam mee as it has flatter strands that remind me of fettuccine. The handmade noodles have a higher protein content too.

For the mee pok, these curly strands may be factory made but they remain my favourite. The egg noodles have a nice al dente texture when cooked and are said to resemble Hakka mee.

The 'wantans' and the 'wantan mee' with the sauces can be frozen and enjoyed whenever you're free making it a great back-up meal plan.

The bak chor mee is incredibly flavourful thanks to the minced meat infused with the salted fish. You also have large pieces of lard croutons and a generous portion of fried shallots to make it an umami bomb. If you like it spicy, mix it with the chilli sauce.

You can WhatsApp DanEats at +6011-15280571 to place your order for the upcoming batch. Do note that delivery charges are levied separately.