Phase One delivery: Need a quick meal? Just heat up Batu Pahat Ocean Restaurant’s ’kaw yoke’ for a satisfying meal

If you're looking for a quick meal, try this 'kaw yoke' dish with tender pork belly slices all the way from BP Ocean Restaurant. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — When it comes to preparing meals in a jiffy, I’ve tried a few of these frozen dishes that you can easily pop into a steamer or a pot of boiling water to heat up. One of the dishes I have been looking for a long time is kaw yoke or pork belly slices.

It’s not that easy to get a really good version of this dish. I tried this popular online seller that sold a variety of Hakka dishes in the Klang Valley but the taste wasn’t up to the mark.

Hence I was curious to try this pork belly dish all the way from Batu Pahat. It’s made by BP Ocean Restaurant and sold all over Malaysia via Shopee and various sellers.

The great reviews in a Facebook group chat I usually frequent had me ordering a portion from Esther Teih. She has also been promoting it on other food delivery sites.

Even though she is based in Puchong, my delivery fee to Kuala Lumpur was only RM10. What impressed me was how responsive she was when I ordered. I found out later that she had personally dropped off my order as promised when she couldn’t get a third party delivery rider.

The set has the frozen pork belly in a vacuum packed bag and 16 lotus buns in a separate packet

It comes in a set with the pork belly slices and lotus buns for RM48. The pork belly slices are frozen in a bowl shape and vacuum packed. For the 16 buns, these are given in a separate packet.

You can easily just remove them from the freezer and steam straightaway for about 40 minutes.

If it is defrosted, it takes about 20 minutes to steam. Once steamed, there will be 14 slices of braised pork belly with that gelatinous fat and meat layers.

You can enjoy the flavourful pork belly slices with fluffy lotus buns just like it is served in the restaurant

This version is more like the type you eat with fluffy buns rather than the one cooked with yam. As it is served in a restaurant, there’s more dark soy sauce used to create a deeper colour. They don’t use too much preserved red beancurd too.

I did enjoy the taste of the dish. Just the right balance of saltiness for me that went well with those fluffy buns. I also had it with rice and vegetables. I can also imagine that it will be nice fried with beehoon where the thin strands absorb the tasty sauce.

This is a dish you really don’t mind having in your freezer for a quick meal. Smaller families like mine can enjoy the meat a few ways once it is steamed, whether it’s sandwiched between the buns, paired with rice or even fried up in noodles for a different dish.

You can contact Esther Teih by WhatsApp at +6016-2324988 to get the kaw yoke delivered to you. She also allows pick-up from Tesco Puchong. If three sets are purchased, there’s free delivery applicable for only one address. Delivery charges to places within the Klang Valley are applicable and range from RM8 to RM15, depending on location. These will be borne by the purchaser.