Phase One delivery: Fluffy, moist steamed dark chocolate cake from PJ Sea Park's Cake Ta'im

The almost black appearance of this fluffy, moist steamed dark chocolate cake from Cake Ta'im is due to a special cocoa powder they use — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 — When a friend first raved about Cake Ta'im's dark chocolate cake, I was a bit sceptical. Its homespun look with that almost black colour made me think of charcoal powder. Apparently its colour is thanks to a special cocoa powder they use.

Her raves plus another food loving friend's thumbs up made me rethink things. Sometimes, it's not so much the appearance of the cake but the taste of it that matters more.

An order was placed and I got my own Cake Ta'im delivered to my home.

Yes, it's really dark in colour but when eaten fresh, it has a lovely fluffy crumb. Even my fussy mother approved of it. Since she is a seasoned baker, this cake was deemed worthy with its light, moist crumb.

It had just the right balance of sweetness too. I also liked how there's no oily aftertaste in your mouth afterwards.

My friend had explained to me that the cake's texture changes once you chill it so I gave it some time in the refrigerator. The next day, I tried it again.

This time, I felt the cocoa flavours had developed more. It had a deeper chocolate taste. Eaten straight from the refrigerator, it tasted fudgy and incredibly indulgent. Just imagine it paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, what an ultimate treat that would be.

The cake also kept well in the refrigerator. What I also found out was, one slice is rich and satisfying enough. It became my daily tea time treat with a cup of coffee.

Your cake is delivered in an easy to keep foil tin with a lid so store it in the refrigerator to enjoy it cold and fudgy

The cake is priced at RM30. You will get a loaf measuring 18 centimetres by 5 centimetres. As it comes in a foil tin with a lid, you can easily store it in the refrigerator. If you want to get perfect slices, it comes out easily from the foil tin.

For orders, mine was fulfilled within two days. They also offer an attractive delivery promotion where it is only RM5, provided you are within 15 kilometres from KLCC or 20 kilometres from PJ Sea Park. They also offer courier service of the cake within West Malaysia.

Currently they are running an offer valid till August 4, where the purchase of two cakes for RM60 will qualify for free delivery.

Cake Ta'im, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp 012-8961951 to place an order. Instagram: @caketaim