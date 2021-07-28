Phase One delivery: Dine on an assortment of home style dishes from Chow Kit's Restoran Ah Heng Food Corner

The rice wine chicken is comfort food for the soul with a distinct fragrance of rice wine and toasted sesame oil — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — When it comes to good deals, I'm all for it. A friend had pointed me towards Restoran Ah Heng Food Corner, a well-known establishment at Chow Kit.

The pull factor was free delivery within 20 kilometres from their restaurant. The only catch is you need to purchase RM100 worth of dishes. Currently, it's available for a limited time.

Since I had to make up the RM100 worth of items, I went a little crazy ordering almost every item on their delivery menu. It also helps that all their dishes keep well chilled or frozen. This makes it convenient since I'll have a few meals sorted out.

The dishes here have a Hakka slant with Johor flavours. There's a variety of braised items from gelatinous pork knuckle, layered intestines and hard boiled eggs. You also have dishes such as chicken curry and the Hakka quintessential mui choy pork belly.

It's simple to order on the Eatmol site (https://ahhengfoodcorner.eatmol.com). For the promotion, you need to pre-order the dishes. Just place the order by 2pm that day and it will be delivered between 4pm to 7pm the same day. Mine even arrived earlier, before 4pm that day.

Depending on which day you order, some dishes may not be available. These could be replaced with special items. Take for instance, they are offering black vinegar pork knuckle or pork belly today. You won't see rice wine chicken. If you wish to get a certain item that is not listed, just try to contact them. If they have the items, they can add it back for you to order.

The pork belly cuts are braised with preserved vegetables or 'mui choy'

I had ordered small portions to test out the dishes. Most of the dishes are good to be shared with a big family for variety. If you're a solo eater, the small portion can generously feed you or two people, when shared.

Whenever I see rice wine chicken (RM16) on the menu, it's always a must order. This was really good with a distinct taste of rice wine with every spoonful of the comforting broth. There's also a distinct toasted sesame oil aroma that ups the level of deliciousness. You get pieces of chicken, wood ear fungus and fresh young ginger cut into thin shreds.

You have various braised dishes like their signature braised pork knuckle with a gelatinous skin

If you like soy braised items, there's a variety of pork cuts, beancurd puffs and eggs available here. The braising liquid is a little lighter here as it doesn't have any herbal taste, making it good for those who prefer a more subtle taste. I like the pieces of pork knuckle (RM13) full of all that gelatinous goodness. Since this is a family favourite, this was happily finished in a jiffy.

Should you hate dealing with bones, you can order their pork belly cut. They have braised intestines (RM13) that are well layered. This gives them more bite. These were lovely as the texture is smooth with just a touch of chewiness to make you want more. Sadly not all pieces were equal as there were a few which had a slight bitter taste.

The braised beancurd puffs are delicious with the soy sauce (left). Their signature braised pig's intestines are nicely layered and have a slight chewy texture (right)

You also have braised beancurd puffs (RM7) that are soft and tasty as the fried puffs have absorbed the soy sauce. They also offer hard boiled eggs braised in the sauce.

Other home style offerings include their sesame oil chicken (RM16) that was redolent with the aroma of toasted sesame oil and a well braised bitter gourd with meaty pork ribs (RM13).

Sesame oil chicken is best paired with a bowl of white rice

Their bitter gourd is braised until tender with meaty pork ribs (left). Curry chicken with potatoes is rich with coconut milk and fragrant with the spices (right)

Their chicken curry (RM10) is especially tasty with its fragrant spices and rich with coconut milk. Look for the soft potatoes that have absorbed the curry sauce. They only use chicken thighs and drumsticks to cook this dish.

One of their signature items is their white pepper pork stomach soup (RM12). If you're not into innards, there's a pork belly version. The soup packs a punch with the use of Sarawak white pepper, making it ideal for a cold, rainy night. I also enjoyed the pork stomach slices that were tender. An extra bonus was chicken feet in the soup.

Warm up the belly with their signature white pepper pork stomach soup

Your takeaway is packed in various bags with an aromatic ginger and chilli dip

And of course, there must be the Hakka classic stewed pork belly with preserved vegetables (RM9). What I liked about this version was they used the whole leaves rather than the chopped preserved vegetables. It wasn't too salty making it a good accompaniment with a bowl of warm rice.

Restoran Ah Heng Food Corner, 2, Lorong Tiong Nam 3, Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:016-9569353. Open: 2pm to 7.30pm. Closed on Tuesday. Facebook : @AhHengFoodCorner