Phase One delivery: You can now get Ipoh 'Dai Shu Geok' fried snacks delivered to your doorstep

Snack on various fried bites from Ipoh's 'Dai Shu Geok' in the comfort of your home. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — If you miss travelling to Ipoh to get your fix of fried yong tau foo from the famous Big Tree Foot or Dai Shu Geok, here's your chance to recreate it at home.

Located under a big shady tree, hence its name, this stall has made a name for its vast spread of various types of stuffed yong liew, as the locals refer to the snacks. The items are said to be stuffed with fish paste that is made from tau foo yue. With the pandemic restricting interstate travel, they are now delivering selected fried items via courier to those who miss their food.

You order via WhatsApp. The items available are fried turnip (sar kok liew), various fish cakes from the original, celery and onion, fish balls, fried bean curd, fried egg with fish paste, fried thin beancurd and fried wantans. The fish cakes are chunky pieces while the sar kok liew, or Ipoh's own unique "hashbrown" is stuffed with shredded yam bean. Each packet has eight pieces of the items, except the thin beancurd that has 10 pieces.

The fried items are vacuum packed and delivered frozen. All of your packets will be sealed in an aluminium foil bag. This will be placed in a foam box and couriered to where you are located. Delivery is overnight and the items will arrive in a frozen state. Bottles of frozen water are also sealed in the aluminium foil bag to keep the temperature cool.

They deliver to the majority of the cities within Peninsular Malaysia except Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu. There's also no delivery to outskirt areas.

The fried snacks must be accompanied with their signature chilli garlic sauce.

Depending on when they receive your order within the week, delivery is arranged twice a week. For instance, if they receive your order on Monday, delivery will be made on Thursday. For orders received on Thursday or Friday, delivery is arranged for Monday.

Once they pack the items, they will inform you and send you the courier slip.

You can place the items in the freezer once you receive them. If you want to eat, just defrost the items. It can be eaten defrosted or if you have an air fryer, you can easily crisp up the outer layer with a temperature of 190 Celsius for 10 minutes.

The snacks are frozen, vacuum packed and sent over in a foam box to your doorstep.

Out of all the items I tried, the only ones that seemed to be less durable were the fried wantans. Some of the outer crispy skin was shattered as they were vacuum packed.

Pair your fried snacks with their signature chilli garlic sauce. It's not too spicy and adds a nice tanginess to the meal.

The prices for the food is inclusive of the delivery charges. It follows a price schedule whereby the more you order, the cheaper. For instance, it is RM34 for two packets while 12 packets is RM167.

Big Tree Foot (Dai Shu Geok), 652, Jalan King, Pasir Pinji, Ipoh, Perak. Open: 8.30am to 5.30pm. You can WhatsApp 012-5059562 or 012-5488570 to order. Facebook: @bigtreefootpasirpinji