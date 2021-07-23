Phase One delivery: Enjoy flavourful 'kai see hor fun' from Pandan Perdana's Mee Ipoh Hor Fan 7 Chai

A bowl of 'kai see hor fun' is elevated with a delicate, refined broth and smooth rice noodles. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Whenever I see a place selling kai see hor fun, I'll try it straight away since that's my top choice for a satisfying meal.

Recently many social media accounts have been going on about 7 Chai's version which got me curious.

What I really liked was they offered delivery via WhatsApp order. Many eateries have been struggling with dine-in restrictions so it's good this place is nimble enough to adapt.

It was simple, just call or WhatsApp your order. They will work out how much it is and arrange for delivery. You just pay via a transfer to their ewallet and wait for the food.

The prawn wantans feel more natural as the crustaceans don't have the artificially enhanced crunch.

From what I read on Google reviews, this place started out as a humble food stall at Brickfields next to Peter's Pork Noodles. Later, they moved into their own shop near Pudu market. In August last year, they moved to their current location at Pandan Perdana.

They offer a choice of soup or dry noodles paired with a choice of shredded chicken, smooth chicken or prawn wantans. If you want the best of both worlds, you can mix the shredded chicken with prawn wantans.

There's also curry noodles. If you prefer rice, you can order their Hainan chicken rice. Side orders for just their prawn wantans, smooth chicken and bean sprouts can also be arranged.

It's hard to choose between their soup or dry noodles. Both are equally good. The shredded chicken soup noodles (RM6.50 for small, RM7.50 for big) was a delicious combination of silky smooth noodles and a broth that was delicate with the chicken and prawn flavours.

Don't skip their dry 'hor fun' as it's delicious with that well balanced light soy sauce.

You can order side dishes like their poached smooth chicken to accompany your meal.

It takes great skill to get that refined broth with the right balance of sweetness and savouriness from the use of the chicken and prawns.

For the dry version, you will slurp up the noodles with their sauce that is not too salty but infused with flavour from the use of soy sauce and a touch of sesame oil. I had paired this with their smooth chicken (RM7 for the small portion, RM8 for the big portion) that was garnished with fried garlic to give it extra oomph.

I really enjoyed the bowl of prawn wantans too. Each one is priced at RM1.30. Encased in a silky wrapper, the filling is just prawns that taste natural as they don't have that artificial crunchy taste when bitten into.

The surprise find were their crunchy, plump bean sprouts.

Your takeaway for home will arrive in various boxes and plastic bags so just plate them up to enjoy.

You can also add on the protein with a side order of their smooth poached chicken. They also offer kampung chicken, which I selected the drumstick part for RM6. I was surprised my chicken came with a ginger dip but I guess it's standard practice since they offer the chicken with rice. The kampung chicken has a nice, firmer texture too.

.

A surprise find was their poached bean sprouts (RM5 for a small portion, RM10 for a large portion). These ones were plump and crunchy. They made the meal more magical since it really felt like you're eating food from Ipoh.

They are close for their usual break on Friday but resume business on Saturday. Just follow them on Facebook as they will announce their days off there.

Mee Ipoh Hor Fan 7 Chai, 33, Jalan Perdana 4/1, Pandan Perdana, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 012-7092022 or 012-3732865. Open: 6.30am to 3pm. Facebook: @7-CHAI-361504331216441