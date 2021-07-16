Phase One takeaway: A taste of nostalgia from PJ SS3's Sin Chew chicken rice

This neat parcel of rice with tender 'char siu' and crispy 'siew yoke' is perfect for a packed lunch — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — I guess everyone has a favourite place that reminds them of the old days. It may not be the best food in that category but it tugs at the memories. That was what I felt when I rediscovered the Sin Chew chicken rice stall.

This stall was my neighbourhood lunch place. Their chicken rice would be wrapped in brown paper, letting all the flavours absorb into every grain. It was a crowd favourite with many too.

If you came too late, there would be a queue. Many patronised this stall for their value-for-money portions.

A few years ago, they disappeared when the coffee shop they were in decided to shut. As I was not familiar with the goings-on in that area, I couldn't find it. A random post on Facebook last month finally led me back to their stall. They had moved within the SS3 area to this other coffee shop I rarely visited about three years ago.

When I visited, it was deja vu. Almost everything felt the same. Except there were tables blocking access to the stall to keep the distance.

There's also a system where you place your payment in a basket on the table rather than handing the money over directly. And of course, the QR code for contactless payment via an ewallet.

Nostalgic takeaway that is wrapped in a brown paper parcel with soup on the side

The long queues are still there. The frantic activity of getting everyone's orders fulfilled is also present. They juggle orders from the queue and for those who call in to book their food.

The stall offers roast and poached chicken, char siu and siew yoke. There's also soy braised hard boiled eggs, if you want extra protein. As the roast chicken is a crowd favourite, they tend to make a limited quantity of poached chicken. The meat is served with oil or plain rice.

Even though they are open from 9.30am, the siew yoke only emerges from the oven only at 11am, hence queues start from that time. Just be patient.

Your reward is brown paper packets filled with fragrance. Open it up to discover how aromatic their oil rice is when melded with the soy sauce and sweet char siu sauce.

One of my favourite indulgent combinations is their roast chicken with chicken liver

The char siu may be thinly sliced but it's the right ratio of meat and fat to give it a tender bite. The siew yoke may not have perfect layers but the meat is juicy and crowned with a thin crispy crackling.

A favourite indulgence when I tapau their chicken rice is to add their creamy chicken liver, which I did this time. The roast chicken is tasty with that brown skin and the meat juicy.

Each packet has fresh coriander sprigs or chopped spring onions scattered over their food that adds a nice, fresh element with the cucumbers. The chilli sauce is bright red and piquant to wake you up. Pair all this with their own-made chicken soup with a light, sweet flavour, all thanks to the use of white radish and carrots. If you're lucky, sometimes you get the chicken feet they use to brew that broth.

The soup served with the rice is sweet with tender pieces of carrots and white radish

The chicken rice is RM6. Usually everyone orders a two-meat combination which is RM7.50 for a mix of char siu and siew yoke, or char siu and chicken. For a triple combination of meats, it is RM10. Prices will differ depending on which part of the chicken you order. You can order extra rice for RM1 or RM2, depending on how large a portion.

If you wish to arrange for delivery of the chicken rice to your doorstep, you can send your own rider to get it. This needs to be arranged at least 30 minutes before your pick up. Just call them and pay for the food first via ewallet.

Sin Chew chicken rice stall, Restoran New Pom Pom, 1, Jalan SS3/37, Taman Universiti, Petaling Jaya. Tel:012-6324610. Open: 9.30am to 3pm (or earlier depending on food finishing). Closed alternate Sundays of the month.