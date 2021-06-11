MCO delivery: PJ's Fat Tea Macanese Food delivers comforting, delicious flavours with their 'minchi' rice and 'ondeh ondeh' cake

The 'minchi' rice from Fat Tea Macanese Food is pure comfort to get through the lockdown – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 11 – Whenever I feel a little down, I tend to zoom in on old favourites. One such place is Fat Tea Macanese Food.

I had inadvertently discovered how delicious their food was a few years back when my dinner reservation for another restaurant went haywire.

Since that fell through, my friend suggested this place and the food served here surpassed my expectations; the food was delicious and portions generous.

Hence I was a little curious if that is still the same with the delivery option.

I'm glad to say it is as my lunch was as satisfying as my first experience there. While I probably could have ordered everything on the menu, I stuck to old favourites.

First up is the minchi rice (RM22). It's a simple dish with minced pork cooked with potatoes that resemble a hash but when combined together with all the elements like crunchy pork lard, an oozy fried egg, rice and vegetables, it becomes a dish that you will want to order again and again.

For the takeaway they placed it in a bento box where the elements were separated, making it great for eating in front of the computer, if you're busy working from home.

Alternatively, just plonk it all on the plate and mix it up to get extreme satisfaction. The minced pork has this appetising taste, thanks to frying it in soy sauce. The portion was generous and I couldn't even finish it all for lunch, so part of it became dinner that night.

If you're staying with family or friends, they also do a sharing minchi platter for RM42.

Their whole menu is well thought out with sets for the single diner and platters for families. There's an MCO 3.0 favourite sampler platter with their greatest hits such as minchi, Portuguese chicken, belacan pork belly, fried lacassa and quarter ondeh ondeh cake for RM118. They also bake buns, pastries and cakes in-house so you can get your hands on snacks and sweet treats as well.

It may be called a mixed nuts and seeds salad but it feels extremely satisfying with all the goodies inside like avocado, pumpkin, and various seeds and nuts

Since I was recreating my old meal there, I zoomed in on the mixed nuts and seed salada for RM28. Most restaurants tend to skimp on salads but this one is good enough to fill you up for a light lunch.

You get fresh salad leaves topped with a soft boiled egg with an oozy centre, sliced creamy avocado, soft, sweet roasted pumpkin, beetroot and fresh cut tomatoes.

Drizzle the oil-based sauce all over and mix. What I love are the crunchy pumpkin seeds, walnuts, almonds and sunflower seeds you get to sprinkle all over the salad.

It will even convert anyone who hates greens since it's so chock full of goodies.

Of course, a lockdown meal must include dessert. They have a separate website for their bakes under Yes Ondeh (https://www.yesondeh.com) where you can see all of them in their glory. If you're ordering on Beepit, they are also in there together with the savoury items.

Underneath the pure white exterior of the 'ondeh ondeh' cake, you have lovely pandan and coconut flavours

Rather than ordering the classic serradura, I decided to try their best-selling ondeh ondeh cake. You can order a quarter for RM26.90, small size for RM46.90 and big size for RM88.90. The quarter cake portion can yield four slices.

End your meal with a light sweet note by getting their signature 'ondeh ondeh' cake with layers of pandan cake, freshly grated coconut and an airy cream

I really liked the combination of light airy cream dusted with freshly grated coconut that encased this not-too-sweet cake. You get layers of pandan green cake mixed with freshly grated coconut mixed with gula Melaka. The flavours do remind one of eating an ondeh ondeh minus the oozing gula Melaka syrup.

You can order the food via Beepit for pick up or delivered to your doorstep

Just take note that they close early for dinner so just order ahead for the night meal. You can also call them to order the food or just use Beepit's app to arrange for delivery.

Fat Tea Macanese Food, LG05, Plaza Emerald North, Jalan PJU8/3A, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya. Open: 10.30am to 6pm. Tel:03-77331868. Facebook: @FatTeaFood Instagram: @fatteafood