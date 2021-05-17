MCO takeaway: Taman Tun Dr Ismail's Tata Pies with an exceptional buttery shortcrust pastry are a treat

The lady pineapple pie from Tata Pies has a golden top from the use of the sauce. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Nothing beats a really good pie for dessert. Especially one with fantastic pastry, like Tata Pies.

I had seen Tata Pies on my Instagram feed for a while now and as I had been craving a good pie, I decided to give them a try.

They offer two types; classic apple pie and the more unusual lady pineapple pie.

The pies are sold in three sizes. Their regular-sized pie measures five inches in diameter and can easily feed three to four people. For the medium-sized pie, it is seven inches in diameter and you get six to eight servings. If you're looking for a pie to share with 10 to 12 people, the large-sized pie with a diameter of nine inches will be perfect.

The apple pie is priced from RM38 to RM98. For the lady pineapple pie, the price ranges from RM43 to RM108.

You get the jammy goodness from the pineapples paired with a buttery shortcrust pastry for their lady pineapple pie.

I ordered both regular-sized pies to try them out.

Both pies came with a lattice top crust. If you wish to add a birthday greeting on the pie, they can accommodate your request.

Depending on the occasion, you sometimes can get a message. Like the recent Mother's Day celebration saw them writing messages too.

For the apple pie, it has a generous filling of Granny Smith apples scented with cinnamon. What I liked about this filling was the fact it wasn't too sweet.

The apples were cooked through but not done until it became a mess. This balanced out perfectly with the buttery shortcrust pastry which melts in the mouth.

Their classic apple pie is the type that grandmothers make with a comforting Granny Smith apple filling.

The apple pie is served in a foil tin so just unfold the sides to cut the pie. If you find the pastry crumbling quickly, just leave it to cool longer or put in the refrigerator.

For the lady pineapple pie, the lattice top has an egg wash plus an additional brush of a sauce that makes it glisten. This holds a little better when you cut into a fresh pie.

The filling is pineapple cut into shreds that have a nice, jammy consistency. The balance for the fruit filling was good as it tasted sweet with just some tanginess.

Both pies kept well in the refrigerator. You can also eat them chilled as the pastry still remains flaky and soft.

It's hard to choose which pie is better so my suggestion is just get both of them as they will appeal to various taste buds. What is also interesting is they even offer a full refund if you're not satisfied with your pie.

Enjoy the classic apple pie warm or even cold from the refrigerator for a satisfying sweet treat.

You need to place your order two days in advance as they bake the pies fresh.

There's the option to self pick up from their place in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, which I did since it's near my place. If you prefer, they can arrange for delivery. The charges range from RM10 to RM15, if your place is within 20 kilometres of Taman Tun Dr Ismail. For a location more than 20 kilometres from their home base, you will be charged an additional RM1 per kilometre.

Tata Pies, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp 019-8280926 to place an order. Instagram:@tatapies Facebook:@love.tatapies