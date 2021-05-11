How Just Stock in Kuala Lumpur brands their homemade roasted chicken bone broth as the 'must-have beverage'

Tubs of homemade chicken bone broth by Just Stock. – Pictures courtesy of Just Stock

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 – What looks like a pomade and packs a punch? What is something you’d scoop out of a tub and sip from a cup?

If you’re an ardent Jack Dorsey fan, you’d know the answer to all of the above is bone broth.

The CEO of Twitter is famous for breaking his daily intermittent fast with bone broth so it’s no surprise that the Silicon Valley is a haven for bone broth aficionados.

Thick and gelatinous when chilled (hence the pomade appearance) and rich in nutrients (packs a punch, no?), bone broth isn’t exactly a new kid on the block – it has been a remedy for all manner of ills across centuries and cultures.

It’s just that you’d expect a parental figure to toil for hours in the kitchen to make it for you, not to have it delivered to your home in what looks like an ice cream tub. But that’s the very premise of Just Stock, a Malaysian bone broth purveyor.

Just Stock founder Sue-Lyn Koay packages her chicken bone broth in simply designed tubs.

Founded by Ipoh-born Sue-Lyn Koay, Just Stock is born out of a passion for health amid the pursuit of the good things in life – or simply hustling to survive (something many of us can appreciate given the ongoing pandemic).

The 40-year-old first-time entrepreneur shares, “I am a real estate consultant by day and a wife, a mother of one and a bone broth chef by night. I created Just Stock because nowadays we are all constantly in busy mode and can sometimes neglect our own well-being.”

According to Koay, she observed that there were not many local bone broth brands in the market. Realising that perhaps the barrier to market could be how time consuming bone broth was to produce or a lack of awareness of its nutritional benefits, she decided it was an untapped space for a new entrant.

She adds, “Bone broth has always been a staple in our family, but it never really occurred to me to make this a business. That is, until an incident in the family that showed us the importance of having proper nutrition in our diet. That pushed me to the idea of making bone broth accessible to as many people as possible as it contains a magnitude of health benefits.”

The belief here is that bone broth can aid in a multitude of ailments. A properly made bone broth is chock-full of gelatin that may improve digestion and increase joint strength. The low-carb broth is also full of amino acids that are the foundation for healthy skin and bones.

It can be a painstaking process to produce proper bone broth, however. Koay explains, “It all starts with getting the freshest of supplies and the right produce to make good healthy bone broth. We use halal free-range antibiotic-free chicken with plenty of connective tissue and cartilage.”

A typical day starts with cleaning the chickens before roasting them in the oven. Vegetables such as carrots, onions and leeks are added to a large soup pot together with the roasted chicken and water. These are just seasoned with a sprinkle of Himalayan pink salt, black peppercorns and apple cider vinegar.

All the ingredients for the chicken bone broth before the hours-long simmering begins.

Koay says, “This is then left to simmer for hours, removing any impurities along the way. When it's ready, we strain the bone broth and let it cool before transferring it into the tubs and deep freezing them to maintain the freshness for longer.”

Just Stock’s Chicken Bone Broth in liquid form (left) and a more Jell-O consistency when cool (right).

The resultant Chicken Bone Broth is sold in 270 grams and 430 grams tubs. When reheated, the broth has a familiar liquid form but when it is cool or frozen, it has a more Jell-O consistency.

That jiggly texture? It’s a sign that it is full of nutritious gelatin and demonstrates how it is different from a more conventional and thinner clear stock.

When Just Stock first started, the operations were bare bones – it was a “back to basics” approach. Koay says, “I took a leap of faith and immediately started an online store. The whole idea was about making it accessible and wanting to reach as many people as possible in the shortest time – the ideals of wanting to spread the goodness of bone broth.”

Operations at Just Stock hasn’t changed much since the business began last year. Koay still does all the sourcing. She adds, “I work very closely with our helper, who has been with us for many years and is like family to us, to ensure that the entire production and quality of our bone broth remains intact.”

Movement control orders (MCOs) and their subsequent iterations have proven a new challenge for those in the food and beverage (F&B) business to navigate. One could argue that focus on a purely online and delivery model is sheltered from the worst – especially when dine-in is restricted – but it’s trying all the same.

Koay says, “The business actually started right in the middle of the MCO. It was definitely challenging being a new brand in the market trying to introduce a rather foreign concept of purchasing and consuming bone broth regularly.”

Not one to be deterred, the fledgling entrepreneur stuck to her guns and simply worked harder. Even with constant marketing and watching for changes in the marketplace, there is a limit to how much strategising one can do.

“I don’t think anyone can be 100 per cent prepared for what’s to come,” Koay explains. “But I think being resilient, keeping an open mind, being agile and most importantly staying connected and true to your customers is a key factor in thriving through these times.”

That staying authentic to customer demand has paid off in spades for Just Stock. Many of their customers make repeat purchases and help spread the word of mouth.

Koay says, “This is a true testament that we are heading on the right track. All these invaluable support and feedback are what keeps me and the business going.”

A more nutrient-dense bowl of yee mee, made with chicken bone broth.

Just Stock customers have been creative in finding new ways to enjoy their chicken bone broth aside from drinking it neat. Some use it to make a more nutrient-dense bowl of yee mee, while others prepare low-carb meals such as “zoodles” (zucchini noodles) in chicken bone broth.

For a low-carb meal, try “zoodles” (zucchini noodles) in chicken bone broth.

Feeling under the weather? Try chicken bone broth infused porridge? The possibilities, as they say, are endless. (I wonder if anyone has made a chicken bone broth shake. Certainly there’s a market for a ready-to-go, protein-rich beverage.)

Feeling under the weather? Try chicken bone broth infused porridge.

In the future, Just Stock plans to diversify their product line with a variety of bone broth. There are also plans to have their products in specialised grocery stores and expand beyond Klang Valley to neighbouring states.

It’s exciting times for Koay, who shares, “My long-term goal is to have almost every Malaysian consume bone broth as part of their staple diet. Bone broths can be the must-have beverage, just like how people would look for coffee or tea in the mornings, late afternoons or anytime of the day.”

Learn more about Just Stock at juststock.com.my.