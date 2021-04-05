CMCO delivery: Relive memories of English cream tea with Jozie's Clotted Cream

A relaxing afternoon tea with Jozie's Clotted Cream's cream tea set with scones, clotted cream and strawberry jam — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A visit to England is not complete without an afternoon tea experience. Usually it's an array of sandwiches or savoury items, scones and pastries and of course, a pot of freshly brewed tea.

If you visit the South of England, they call it Devonshire cream tea as they serve their scones with clotted cream from the region and strawberry jam.

With the travel restrictions, you can easily recreate that afternoon cream tea experience at home by ordering Jozie's Clotted Cream. Originally known as MY Devonshire Clotted Cream, the business was started back in 2009 by Hussein Mohd Ariff. It's been renamed to pay tribute to Hussein's mother Josephine or Jozie who is English.

So what's clotted cream? Apparently the clotted part refers to the texture of the cream which thickens once heated up. The recipe requires the use of unpasteurised milk that is heated until it forms a cream layer.

Once the milk is cool, just skim off the cream on top, which is the clotted cream. As it's unsweetened, the thick cream can be paired with strawberry jam on scones for afternoon tea. Till today, many debates have gone on about whether you put jam first or cream.

You can order the clotted cream twice a week where it will be delivered to you via Jozie's Clotted Cream's delivery partner, Mr Speedy. There is no additional charge for delivery within the Klang Valley.

They offer just the clotted cream that is available in various sizes. The smallest weighs 200 grams for RM40 while the 250 grams is RM50. If you want a larger portion, you can order one tub of 450 grams for RM80.

If you prefer a fuss-free treat, there's a cream tea set for RM50 which is good to feed two people. The set will have two in-house baked scones, strawberry jam and 175 grams of clotted cream.

Spread the clotted cream followed by the strawberry jam on top to enjoy the scone (left). The clotted cream is sealed and can be stored up to two weeks if the seal is not broken (right)

Orders must be made a few days ahead. If you want a cream tea treat on Saturday, place your orders by Wednesday noon. For a weekday delivery on Tuesday, you need to place an order by noon on Sunday.

My cream tea set arrived in the morning hence I refrigerated the cream. When it was tea time, I reheated their homemade scones. On its own, it's a little dense but reheating it makes it better. If you prefer a fluffier scone, just bake your own.

The cream is thick and has a lovely smooth texture. You can easily spread it on the toasted scones. It's up to you whether you want to place jam first or vice versa. I prefer cream first followed by jam.

They also included clotted cream fudge to sample and give feedback (left). The fudge is soft and creamy from the use of clotted cream (right)

The scones make a nice bite when you laden the cream on top with the slightly sweet strawberry jam. Remember to pair this with a cup of tea to alleviate any richness.

The cream is more than enough for two scones. Just make sure you use a clean scoop to remove the cream. The rest can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three to five days.

If the tub is still sealed, you can store it for two weeks.

Jozie's Clotted Cream, Sungai Buloh, Selangor. You can WhatsApp 012-2323651 to place your order. Instagram: @joziesclottedcream Facebook:@joziesclotted