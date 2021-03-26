CMCO takeaway: Visit Sunway Mas' SFS Kopitiam 747 for excellent poached 'kampung' chicken with 'hor fun'

Do a takeaway for their 'kampung' chicken and you can enjoy lunch with 'hor fun' or rice, if you prefer. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Mention SFS Kopitiam 747 and most people will talk about the char siu wantan mee. That stall, located right in front when you walk in, is popular for its sticky melt-in-the-mouth char siu paired with egg noodles.

However, the hidden gem is the kampung chicken hor fun stall right at the back of the eatery.

The six-month-old stall run by a friendly couple has links to the Kampung Chicken Wantan stall at Section 17's Restoran Goodview Kopitiam.

Apparently there's family ties between both stalls. They serve almost the same items, namely poached kampung chicken, hor fun with soup where you can add on their own-made wantans. Here, they offer fish balls too.

The star of this stall at Sunway Mas commercial centre is the succulent poached 'kampung' chicken (right). Pair the chicken with fragrant ginger paste and chilli sauce that is mildly spicy with a hint of tanginess (left).

The highlight is the poached kampung chicken. As it is free range chicken, the meat is slightly tougher than your usual breeds. This stall manages to ensure the chicken has a succulent texture even though it's firmer. What I loved was the skin with a slight crunchy texture. Delicious!

Apparently they source their chicken from the Section 17 wet market, using the same suppliers as the other stall too.

Usually, you pair a bowl of noodles with a side dish of chicken where it is priced at RM11. Or you can just have a bowl of noodles topped with slices of chicken breast for RM8.

However, as I had taken away half portion of the chicken (RM35), they had given me chili sauce and ginger paste. I reckon it works well with rice also since the sauces won't pair so well with the noodles.

Your bowl of 'hor fun' or choice of noodles is served with a milky coloured broth and 'wantan'.

They make their own 'wantans' wrapped like a 'sui kow' using chunky chopped pork.

What I really liked was the chilli sauce. It's more creamy versus the usual watery chillies and garlic mix. There's a very mild spiciness with coarsely chopped red chillies.

The sauce also has an appetising tanginess. It pairs so well with the fragrant ginger paste and a drizzle of the soy sauce. I also liked the soy sauce they gave with the chicken. It's not too salty which was one of my gripes with the Section 17 stall.

For the noodles, this is paired with a milky coloured soup made from boiling chicken and pork bones. As you're meant to pair it with the chicken with soy sauce, the broth has a milder taste.

Your takeaway for chicken and 'wantans' is neatly packed with the sauces (right). The noodles and soup are placed in bags that you can heat up when you get home (left).

You can also order handmade wantans and fish balls. The wantans here differ from the other stall's as they're stuffed with minced pork only. What's interesting is the pork is chopped coarsely giving the wantans more bite. The fish balls is the type which has a softer texture rather than an artificial bounce.

As the chicken can run out quickly; if you plan to buy a whole chicken, it's best you call ahead to book to avoid disappointment.

Kampung Chicken Hor Fun Stall, SFS Kopitiam 747, 31-1, Jalan PJU 1/3B, Sunway Mas Commercial Centre, Petaling Jaya. Open: 7.30am to 1pm. Closed alternate Tuesday of the month. Their next day off will be March 30. Tel:016-2547566.