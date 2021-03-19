CMCO takeaway: Relish the nostalgic taste of Liang Kee Pork Organ Soup, now in Cheras

Visit Liang Kee Pork Organ Soup's stall in Cheras for a comforting dinner with a clear, sweet tasting soup filled with an assortment of pig offal and 'ham choy'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Old timers will remember the stretch of food stalls along Jalan Tun HS Lee. In the Seventires/Eighties, that was the place to visit at night for dinner or supper.

You had Hokkien mee, pig's tail and peanut soup and chee chap chok or porridge topped with crispy deep fried intestines. The porridge stall was in front of Soong Kee beef noodles.

You also had Liang Kee Pork Organ Soup, one of the stalls that was a fixture in the area until they moved recently to Bandar Mahkota Cheras due to the pandemic.

Previously, their stall was located in front of Junk Book Store; you couldn't miss it as there would be a huge wok filled with pig's intestines boiling in soup.

In Cheras, the stall is now housed within coffeeshop Perfect Three Food Center.

The owner is still ladling out bowls of tender pig's intestines, spleen, heart and pork belly for RM10. There's also cubes of coagulated pig's blood, a rarity nowadays. In that mix, you also have beancurd cut into squares. Rounding up all the goodness is sliced ham choy or pickled mustard leaves.

You will score tender pig's intestines that have been slow cooked for many hours.

According to the owner, he prefers to use the bigger pig's intestines compared to the small ones that usually have many layers as he finds that they can taste slightly bitter. As everything is meticulously prepared, there's no funky smells.

The soup looks clear but try a spoonful and you will taste the sweetness followed by the slight sourish notes from the ham choy. The taste is subtle yet incredibly comforting, perfect with a bowl of rice. If you're looking for more flavour, there's a super spicy red chili sauce available.

Previously the stall also served poached chicken. However, that has been put on hold at the moment and they hope to introduce it back soon.

All of the ingredients are prepped ahead. These will be sliced and lightly cooked in the wok to heat it up before it is plated up and served to you.

If you prefer delivery, you can contact them and they will arrange for a third party delivery company to send it to your doorstep. Do also check their Facebook page as sometimes they change the days they open.

Liang Kee Pork Organ Soup, Perfect Three Food Center, 1-G, Jalan Panglima, Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Batu 9 Cheras, Selangor. You can call them at 012-3039749. Open: 3pm to 10pm (Tuesday to Sunday) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/良记猪杂汤-105151141242347/