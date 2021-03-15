CMCO delivery: Enjoy these delicious, wholesome pies from Bangsar's Bistro 32

Get your hands on these wholesome pies from Bangsar-based Bistro 32. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — I first came across Bistro 32's pies on TROB Bangsar Eats' Facebook page.

Started in February this year by Joe Koh, the Bangsar-based venture sells chicken and mushroom pies encased in puff pastry. A recent addition is their shepherd's pie.

The pies are priced at RM12 each. A purchase of eight pies will get you free delivery if you're within 10 kilometres of Bangsar.

For their chicken and mushroom pies, you get a lovely combination of flaky puff pastry with a filling of chicken cut into chunks, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, potatoes and onions.

Usually most chicken and mushroom pies use lots of cream which I find makes the whole pie too rich tasting for me. This version still has a slight creaminess, thanks to the soft potatoes inside. The best part is there's no soggy bottom for this pie as the pastry is cooked through at the bottom.

The chicken and mushroom pies are encased in crispy flaky puff pastry and filled with chicken cut into chunks, mushrooms, mixed vegetables and soft cooked potatoes.

Shepherd's pie is made with minced beef and baked till the top is slightly golden brown.

The pie is about 10 centimetres diameter and it weighs about 250 grams with the foil packaging.

Their shepherd's pie uses minced beef rather than the traditional minced lamb. I'm always a fan of shepherd's pie and this version was really good.

You get a layer of creamy, soft mashed potatoes followed by the mince meat layer mixed with diced carrots, onions and corn niblets. The texture of the carrots is good as it's soft but gives a slight sweetness to the minced meat while the corn niblets give it a slight crunch, giving you a contrast of textures.

This pie also measures 10 centimetres diameter and it weighs about 200 grams with the foil packaging. This pie also comes with a plastic lid, the first I have seen with these types of pies. Usually, people tend to leave them uncovered.

You get a lovely creamy mashed potato layer followed by the minced beef, carrots and corn niblets.

Your pies will be delivered in a box so just heat them up in the oven to get a piping hot meal.

Orders for the pies are open from Sunday to Thursday, whereby delivery is on Saturday. As they bake their pies in the morning, you get them slightly warm around Saturday lunch time.

If you want a piping hot pie, just pop it inside a preheated oven to warm it up. It's well worth your effort to heat it up as the pastry will be crispy and flaky.

Bistro 32, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp Joe Koh at 010-7693205 to place an order for Saturday. Instagram: @bistro32.pies