CMCO delivery: Try Bandar Sri Damansara's Meung Thai for your Thai dessert fix

It's so hard to stop taking pictures of the adorable duck shaped 'luk chup' from Meung Thai. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 8 — I miss visiting Thailand. Every time I was there, I'd stuff my bag full of the many Thai sweets to bring home for family and friends. One of them would be luk chup.

The dessert made from mung bean paste is shaped into tiny fruits and vegetables and covered with a film of agar agar. In fact, I always think they look like the candies in a sweet shop. Not only do they look pretty, they're not too sweet to pop into your mouth.

Even though I'm definitely not travelling to Thailand any time soon, I was happy to discover Meung Thai does luk chup. This home-based business specialises in all sorts of Thai desserts but the draw is definitely her unique luk chup shaped like tiny ducks.

Even the presentation is gorgeous with all the baby ducks nestled in a basket. I can imagine people will be happy to receive these as gifts. I know my friends whom I shared the dessert with were all going crazy about how kawaii it was.

One of the many desserts offered include mango sticky rice.

Tastewise, the mung bean paste is not too sweet. What I also liked was with this design, there's less food colouring used compared to say creating a piece of fruit or vegetable since that needs brighter colours to mimic the real deal.

There's a minimum order of 30 pieces for the luk chup and it requires two days' advance notice to prepare. Each piece of luk chup is RM2.

Aside from luk chup, you can also order an assortment of Thai desserts such as mango sticky rice, khanom sago, sangkhaya pumpkin and so forth.

I tried the coconut jelly (6 pieces in a box for RM10) since I wanted something refreshing. These hit the spot perfectly. The jelly is made with coconut milk and pieces of coconut flesh. It may look hard but the texture is more wobbly and soft. The slightly crunchy coconut flesh gives a nice contrast to the soft textured jelly.

Cool down with these refreshing coconut milk jellies with coconut flesh.

Another popular item is their mango sticky rice (RM12 per box). You get three pieces of rice with coconut milk and half a mango cut into cubes. Just scoop the mango to enjoy with the rice and drizzle over the coconut milk.

For this particular version, I felt the rice was a little hard. A pity indeed as the whole ensemble was nice. I did let them know and they offered me a replacement dessert but since I was busy with other items, I didn't get to try it.

Scroll through their Instagram page to view the other desserts. There's sangkhaya pumpkin where they steam coconut milk with pieces of pumpkin, khanom tuai or steamed coconut pudding. khanom sago made with sago pearls, and khanom kluay or steamed banana cake. Prices range from RM8 to RM10 per box for these desserts.

Occasionally there are different desserts, like they recently posted bhuwat yam sago where they pair sago pearls with pieces of yam.

The 'luk chup' is packed in a basket that makes it a great gift for family and friends.

In addition, they also offer various types of cookies. There's durian, blueberry and pineapple versions that were popular during Chinese New Year for gifts. These are RM28 per box, whereby it's 400 grams for the pineapple and blueberry while it's 200 grams for the durian version.

You can either self collect the desserts after 2pm or they can arrange for a third party delivery company to send them to your home. Charges will be borne by you for the delivery.

Meung Thai, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp 011-55576688 to order the desserts. Instagram: @meung_thai Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Meung-Thai-104922161004604