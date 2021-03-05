CMCO delivery: Awesome rice bowls and drinks from KL's Three Guys Cafe

The ATM rice bowl will brighten up your day with the tamago topped with mentaiko sauce and creamy just ripe avocado. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — It's funny how I get to explore more new places when I am sitting at home. For instance, I have not visited MAHSA Avenue even though I've probably driven past it many times but I'm ordering my lunch from one of the eateries housed there. All because a friend had posted some mouthwatering pictures of their rice bowls on Facebook.

The Three Guys Cafe looks like a cosy nook from the pictures. It's definitely a place I don't mind visiting one day.

Back to their delivery menu. It's a choice of various rice bowls, one pasta dish and an assortment of drinks they brew themselves, What impressed me the most was how the food was beautifully presented. In fact, I didn't even need to re-plate the food.

I liked how the smallest details were looked at to ensure the diner at home would enjoy it. For instance, their drinks were packed with the ice separately so it's not diluted.

Even my ATM rice bowl came with a note to explain it's best to eat it quickly so the avocado doesn't oxidise. There was also a nice message thanking me for my order.

Try the 3 Guys chilli pasta for their version of chilli 'pan mee' using pasta strands, miso braised minced chicken, crispy 'ikan bilis' and their homemade chilli sauce (left). The chicken breast bowl may look boring but the poached chicken breast is juicy and tasty with the ginger sauce (right).

I must admit I was immediately drawn to the bright colours of their ATM rice bowl (RM20). It was a combination I also love — tamago slathered with mentaiko sauce and torched — with creamy avocado.

The flavour combination works well as you get a slight sweetness from the mentaiko sauce combined with the fluffy egg and soft avocado. There's a slight smokiness to the tamago too which is blow torched.

They have other rice bowls topped with grilled saba fish and smoked duck breast. However, I was curious about the chicken breast bowl (RM16). It's like a riff of chicken rice.

Mix it all up for a combination of textures with crispy 'ikan bilis', the soft chicken, crunchy cucumber and the soft seaweed.

Your drinks order comes topped with a bag of ice cubes to keep it chilled.

You get sliced poached chicken breast served with ginger sauce, giving you all the vibes of the local favourite. I really loved the texture of the meat that wasn't mushy yet soft and juicy.

Mix it up with the rice, homemade chilli sauce, diced cucumbers, seaweed and an onsen kampung egg. The egg gives it a nice creaminess while the chilli sauce is incredibly mild tasting which I enjoyed thoroughly.

The only pasta dish on the menu is their 3 Guys chilli pasta (RM17). When I saw all the elements on the bowl, I suddenly realised this is their version of chilli pan mee. Instead pasta was used to replace the noodles.

As the ice cubes are separated, the drinks aren't diluted.

You mix it with some miso braised minced chicken and the same mild tasting chilli sauce served with the chicken breast bowl. There's crispy ikan bilis sliced in half that give you a nice crunch. An onsen kampung egg binds everything together with the noodles, chopped spring onions, fried shallots and seaweed.

For their drinks menu, there's lots to select from; various flavoured lattes including an interesting charcoal version. Even the cold brew coffee gets a Japanese cola or citrus makeover.

Tea drinkers can consider ordering their dirty hojicha or matcha latte. Being new to their offerings, I zoomed in on two which seem to be very popular. The Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk (RM11) was a real surprise as it wasn't overly sweet but well balanced with the cold milk. I really loved how fragrant the brown sugar syrup was. Even the strawberry matcha latte (RM12) was nice, thanks to the distinct strawberry taste. The matcha taste is mild though.

Just take note that their kitchen starts from 11am onwards. You can order the food via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Beep.

Three Guys Cafe, Kedai @ MAHSA Avenue, Block B, Level 2, Unit 2-14, Jalan Ilmu, KL. Open: 10am to 7pm (Tuesday to Sunday). Tel: 010-4309123. Instagram: @threeguyskl Facebook: @threeguysKL