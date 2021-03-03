Tortilla challenge: The new sandwich breaking records on TikTok (VIDEO)

The tortilla challenge comes in sweet and savoury versions. — Picture from Brown Girls Kitchen/youtube.com

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LOS ANGELES, March 3 — After rainbow cake and fluffy pancakes, the “tortilla challenge” is the latest foodie fad taking the TikTok social network by storm.

The trend started late December, and — as is often the case with TikTok — revolves around a recipe that isn’t particularly complicated.

This time, it’s a tortilla-sandwich mashup that has sparked the internet’s creativity.

The idea is simple. You take a Mexican flour tortilla — the flatbread used to make burritos — divide it into four sections making just one slice from the edge to the center, then place four different ingredients onto it — one in each section — before folding up the tortilla to make a sandwich.

You can even place it under the grill to enjoy your culinary creation warm.

A golden recipe

The recipe has proved a hit, with the snack’s associated hashtag totalling over three billion views on TikTok. And, the cherry on the tortilla is that one Mohamed Hadid — father of the very famous Gigi and Bella — even jumped on the trend with a Mediterranean-flavoured creation using labneh, za’atar, olive oil and cucumber.

Now, the movement is starting to cross over from TikTok to Instagram. And, if you fancy having a go at this challenge yourself, remember that — sweet, savoury, you name it — anything’s possible when it comes to foodie social media trends. — ETX Studio