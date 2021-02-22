MCO delivery: Order 'kuih' from Shah Alam's Kitchenlasaveur for a delicious treat

Kitchenlasaveur's 'kuih seri muka' has a dreamy, cloud-like texture with the soft pandan custard layer paired with creamy glutinous rice steamed with coconut milk. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SHAH ALAM, Feb 22 — It's been some time since I ordered kuih. Last year, I went crazy for kuih as I kept discovering many gems but soon it got harder to trump any of them.

With Kitchenlasaveur that is run by Rohani Raof, I reckon I've found kuih that stands out among the rest.

She makes the most divine kuih seri muka. It's dreamy cloud-like texture is what draws me in. The top pandan custard layer has the softest jiggle that melts in your mouth. The big surprise is the bottom steamed glutinous rice layer with coconut milk.

Most kuih makers tend to make this layer with a little more bite, which gives the kuih a contrast of textures, but this version has a fluffy, soft texture that complements the top layer's custard.

Enjoy the 'kuih bingka' made with 'gula Melaka' .

'Kuih lompang' has a soft and slight elasticity to its texture, making it easy to finish almost the whole order of 25 pieces by yourself.

Be warned that it's hard to stop at just one piece for this kuih. The kuih seri muka is sold in a 10-inch tray for RM62 that cuts into about 64 pieces.

Even the kuih lompang is sublime. This glistening brown kuih is made from steaming a mixture of tapioca and rice flour and gula Melaka in small cups.

Unlike the ones you find commercially that tend to have a bouncier texture from the use of alkaline water, these kuih have a luscious softness with just a slight elasticity when you bite into it.

What I also loved was how she presents these kuih... with tiny hills of grated coconut that give them height and make them look so sophisticated. Your order for the kuih lompang may seem a lot as it's 25 pieces for RM30 but once you get it, I guarantee you'll finish them quickly.

The 'kuih lompang' is topped with small hills of freshly grated coconut to give it a sophisticated look.

If you order two types of 'kuih', you can mix and match them and share it with someone else.

For the kuih bingka, this version uses gula Melaka hence you get a slightly brown top with a soft texture of the grated tapioca cake. There's a nice fragrance with the gula Melaka used and I also liked the soft, fine texture of the kuih. For the kuih bingka, it's RM60 for a 10-inch tray.

If you order two trays of the kuihs, you can mix the two of them, which is what I did. Hence I got to try the kuih seri muka and kuih bingka.

I shared the kuih with a friend. She in turn, distributed them to her fellow food-loving friends. All of them gave it a thumbs up, enjoying the natural flavours and soft texture of the kuih.

Do stalk their Instagram as they're constantly updating with their kuih orders. You can also order things like Talam Tokyo which pairs a pandan custard layer with an interesting layer made from sago, freshly grated coconut and glass noodles. There's also popia sira, talam keladi berlauk, kole kacang and much more.

The 'kuih' makes lovely gifts with their packaging that comes with a ribbon.

You can also order whole cakes beautifully decorated with piped buttercream flowers, madeleines and various baked goods.

Pre-orders must be placed at least two to three days in advance. You can self pick up from Shah Alam or arrange for a third party provider to pick it up and deliver it to your doorstep.

Kitchenlasaveur, Shah Alam. For orders, you can WhatsApp 016-2321482 at least two to three days in advance. Instagram @kitchenlasaveur