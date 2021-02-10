MCO food delivery: Lovely Moroccan preserved lemon chicken tagine and delicious baked goods from Wangsa Maju's Chubby Spatula

Brighten up the day with this lovely preserved lemon chicken tagine from Chubby Spatula – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 – When your friend constantly orders from a particular home-based entrepreneur, you know the food must be good. That's how I discovered Chubby Spatula.

The husband-and-wife team has an interesting menu. For the savoury items, there's Moroccan food. You will also find a Thai dish, their version of Pad Gaprao, the classic stir fried chicken with basil leaves. There's also an assortment of baked goods with brownies and Ogura cake, said to be a local spin on the classic chiffon cake.

Their preserved lemon chicken tagine came highly recommended by my friend. You get half a chicken for RM36. The sunshine yellow coloured stew was rich and fragrant as the flavours intensify when cooked in the tagine. I liked how you get a noticeable taste of the preserved lemons that gives it a slight acidness.

Moroccan bread is also available to soak up the lovely stew to complete your meal

The tagine dishes come with rich tasting stews for you to enjoy

You can pair the stew with rice but I had also bought Moroccan bread (two pieces for RM5) that soaked up the stew perfectly. Try not to take too much of the liquid on its own as the stew has such intense flavours that too much will make it salty. The meat for the chicken was also juicy and with a just cooked texture that I enjoyed.

The crusty Moroccan bread has a coarse interior that makes it perfect to soak up the tagine dishes

They also do another version with caramelised apricots too.

If you love chunky handmade meatballs, they also offer a meatball tagine with very intense flavours and spices

I also tried their meatballs tagine (10 pieces for RM20). Like the chicken tagine dish, this had even more intense flavours with the spices. Just eat the sauce sparingly with the bread or rice. I loved the juicy, rough textured handmade meatballs too.

For a decadent break, try their banana pecan fudgy brownies that has chunky nuts and a layer of banana

In addition, I also ordered their banana pecan fudgy brownies (a whole box for RM45). This chocolate treat came with lots of chunky nuts and just a little banana to make me crave for more. Great for days you need a little sugar to perk up life.

Your order of brownies is enough to feed the whole family

The next time, I definitely want to try that Ogura cake. They offer pandan and Oreo flavours for the cake.

They tweak the menu occasionally so check their social media to see what's new or what they have removed. For instance, they now offer cakes and cookies such as pineapple tarts, kuih momo and cornflakes marshmallow chocolate chip cookies. For the savouries, they have added a Moroccan salad and a chicken siew pau.

Just order a day before for the items. You can pick up from their place at Wangsa Maju or send a third party delivery service provider to get it for you whereby the charges are borne by you.

Chubby Spatula, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur. For orders, you can WhatsApp them at 012-594 7717. Instagram: @chubbyspatula Facebook: @chubbyspatula