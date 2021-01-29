Here's how your Chinese New Year reunion meal can help fund the education of KL's urban poor children at Dignity for Children Foundation

Order Dignity's five spice roast chicken family set to help fund their skills-training programmes and classes. — Pictures courtesy by Dignity for Children Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — This Chinese New Year, celebrate with Dignity for Children Foundation's special reunion dinner packages.

The Kuala Lumpur-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) raises funds to provide holistic care and education for urban poor children between the ages of two to 18.

Each purchase of their Chinese New Year packages will help Dignity to sustain their skills-training programmes and classes.

Toss to prosperity in the Year of the Ox with the Dignity Yee Sang. It's a combination of freshly grated vegetables, pomelo and fried wonton. This is drizzled with a zesty plum sauce. The preservative-free yee sang is priced at RM59.90.

You can also tuck into a chicken rice meal for RM59.90. Enjoy the five spice roast chicken served with four portions of buttered rice. There will also be ginger, soy and homemade chilli sauces served on the side.

If you want a more complete meal, how about Dignity's five spice roast chicken family set that feeds four? The set will combine the refreshing yee sang together with the chicken rice meal. Dessert will be mango pudding and you can clear your palate with their blooming flower tea too.

The meals are all prepared by eat X cafe. Orders must be placed at least one day in advance. You can pick up your orders from the cafe or get it delivered within the Klang Valley whereby the charges are borne by you.

Looking for something to snack on this Chinese New Year? How about these Unity cookies that comes in three flavours from bake X.

If you're looking for cookies to enjoy during the festive season or to gift family and friends, there is also a selection of Unity cookies from bake X, one of Dignity's transformation enterprises.

Choose between the walnut chocolate chip cookies or almond and cranberry butter cookies, both priced at RM19 each. They also offer matcha and white chocolate chips cookies for RM25. You can also purchase all three flavours of the Unity cookies for RM60.

Delivery can also be arranged within the Klang Valley whereby charges will apply.

Should you already have plans for your reunion meal already, you can instead gift the chicken rice meal to a Dignity student's family for RM75. This will include the meal for RM59.90 and the balance will be to fund the delivery charges.

For more details on the promotional items, visit Dignity for Children Foundation at https://dignityforchildren.org/news/cny-2021. You can also WhatsApp 010-831 1206 for more details.