Wondering how to 'lou sang' with friends and family this MCO 2.0? PJ's Awesome Canteen has the answer

If you wish to celebrate at home with family, you can also order Awesome Canteen's 'yee sang' which comes in various sizes — Pictures courtesy by Awesome Canteen

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Missing those boisterous lou sang sessions with your friends and officemates? In previous years, the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year are full of get-togethers and each lunch/dinner would be an opportunity to lou sang.

We may be stuck at home this year but with Awesome Zoom Lou, you can still toss your yee sang and shout auspicious greetings together with your friends and family... via Zoom.

Over the years Awesome Canteen at Taman Paramount has gained quite a reputation for their unique yee sang that combines non-traditional ingredients like arrowroot chips or ngaku, seaweed and pickled ginger.

The combination also includes green apples, purple cabbage, yam bean and pomegranate. It is usually served with salmon sashimi but if there are dietary restrictions, you can swap this for a vegetarian version or a cooked version.

For the Year of the Ox celebrations, it's a little different as the rising Covid-19 cases have cast a pall over the festivities.

"It's the first time in history that we will most probably be in lockdown during Chinese New Year so we came up with Awesome Zoom Lou which is basically for one person," said Awesome Canteen's Dora Ong.

Awesome Zoom Lou is a mini version of the usual 'yee sang' served at the cafe which combines ingredients like yam bean, green apples, purple cabbage, salmon, pomegranate, seaweed, yellow pickled radish and pickled ginger

The single portion packed in a box makes it convenient to send out. All you need to do is gather your friends, set up the Zoom session and give them the QR code. Awesome Canteen will arrange for the packs to be sent to everyone's home just before the Zoom session.

Each box will also have a print out of the Zoom session's QR code on the label. All you need to do is scan the code to enter the session without keying in the password.

A Zoom session will connect you easily with loved ones to celebrate the festivities

"In a way, it's yee sang lou online. It's like a lunch or dinner date so those who live in Cheras or Damansara who cannot meet up for lou sang can do this together. We make it convenient for them to still carry out this tradition together," Ong elaborated.

Awesome Zoom Lou is priced at RM28 per set. If you order 20 sets and above, you qualify for a corporate discount.

Orders for Awesome Zoom Lou must be placed at least a day in advance for the logistics to be arranged.

For this Year of the Ox, keep safe and order Awesome Zoom Lou to do a virtual 'lou sang' with family and friends (left). Inside the box is a single portion of Awesome Canteen's 'yee sang' complete with salmon sashimi and arrowroot chips (right) 2.

If you prefer the full portion of Awesome's yee sang to celebrate at home with your family members, it is also available in various sizes for takeaway and delivery. The small size is RM38 for three to four persons and goes up to their extra large portion for 10 persons at RM128. The extra large size will also include prawns.

Awesome Canteen, 19, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya. Tel:03-78658048. You can WhatsApp them at 012-2975371 to arrange for delivery of the Awesome Zoom Lou. Do take note the cafe only serves pork-free food. Instagram: @awesome_canteen Facebook: @awesomecanteen