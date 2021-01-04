CMCO food takeaway: Hit up Taman Maluri's Golden Jade Restaurant for comforting porridge with salted chicken

Enjoy a smooth flavour-packed porridge paired with salted chicken at this stall located at Taman Maluri – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 -- With the constant rain, there's a chill in the air that makes you crave for porridge to warm the stomach (and heart).

Most people tend to avoid porridge as they feel it's bland but you are sure to change your mind with this unusual pairing of fragrant salted chicken with smooth porridge at this stall located in Taman Maluri.

Find this stall at the popular corner coffee shop that sells salted chicken and mixed pork soup with porridge. If you prefer, they also offer plain rice.

The salted chicken is steamed till the meat is smooth and juicy. There's a distinct aroma of Chinese herbs such as dong guai that perfumes the chicken. It's served with a light broth that gives it more flavour.

Once you place your order, they chop the chicken into smaller pieces making it easier to eat. The chicken has a slightly firmer texture which makes it even more enjoyable.

This is paired with a lovely thick porridge cooked to a smooth texture without any noticeable rice grains. This I can happily eat on its own too. Just go easy on adding the broth from the chicken. It can get a little too salty when too much is added to the porridge which has been seasoned already.

In addition, they offer a mixed pork soup which goes well with rice. If you're a pig entrails fan, it's like a treasure trove. Find the bigger, softer intestines in the mix that also has sliced pork belly. There's all sorts including the popular stomach cut into slices.

You can also order a mixed pork soup with an assortment of pork belly, pig's entrails, 'ham choy' and beancurd

You also have the option of adding coagulated pig's blood. The broth has a slight saltiness fro ham choyt. There are also large pieces of smooth beancurd in the soup.

If you seek a little heat, they serve a piquant chilli sauce on the side.

Pack your porridge, chicken and soup back to enjoy in the peace of your own home

Should you decide to dine in, this place offers ample seating upstairs while the stalls are all located downstairs. Parking though can be a hassle as it's located opposite a bank but if you're making a quick takeaway dash, it's fine.

The salted chicken with porridge or rice is priced at RM8. The mixed pork soup with rice is also RM8.

Hakka salted chicken stall 咸滑香嫩咸, Golden Jade Restaurant, 269, Jalan Mahkota, Taman Maluri, KL. Tel: 019-2546756. Open: 7am to 3pm. Closed on Wednesdays.