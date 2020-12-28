CMCO food delivery: Grab this fresh roast duck from Puchong's Soon Huat

If you're looking for roast duck that is freshly prepared without any gamey taste, try this place in Puchong. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PUCHONG, Dec 28 — I had come across this particular roast duck supplier on a friend's Facebook page. What grabbed my interest was they are said to have their own poultry farm, making them a little different from other roast duck places.

It's easy to place an order, just call up and let them know when you need it by. Give them a day's notice and you can either collect it from their premises in Puchong or get it delivered to your doorstep with a third party delivery provider. If you self-collect it, they will chop it when you go to pick it up, making sure it reaches you freshly prepared.

There are two types available, the normal roast duck for RM50 and a dong guai version for RM58. The herbal one needs longer advance notice though as it's not so easy to source for the raw materials to make it.

You're given two sauces, the liquid from the duck from roasting and a piquant chilli sauce.

I ordered the normal version. This came in two plastic boxes — still warm — all cut up in pieces. As they're worried there will be spillage, the containers are wrapped in foil. This also helps retain the heat. You also get packets of chilli sauce and the liquid from the duck's cavity, after the roasting process.

While the skin of the duck is not crispy, what I really enjoyed was the meat as it was incredibly fresh. I often find roast duck to have an overwhelming strong odour but there was none with this roast duck.

Most of the pieces of duck were juicy but there were some pieces like the breast part that was slightly dry. What I did was just dip it in the liquid they gave to moisten the meat.

Since I couldn't finish a whole duck, I shared it with another friend and she enjoyed it tremendously. Even though she is a small eater, she managed to finish about half of the duck.

The duck is packed in a plastic container wrapped in foil to keep it warm.

As they give you the whole duck with the head too, these were perfect for cooking porridge too with the leftover pieces of the duck, making sure every part of the roast duck is used.

Soon Huat Roast Duck, Puchong, Selangor. You can call Janet Chong at 012-9881239 to place an order. They are open every day except for the Chinese New Year holidays.