Merry meals: Birch KL offers wide range of dine-in, take-home festive delights this Christmas

The Birch restaurant and bar offers an extensive dine-in and take-home festive delights this Christmas. ― Picture courtesy of Birch

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― The atmosphere is unmistakably festive in the city with hotels and shopping malls pulling out all the stops to add to the jollity, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

And of course, what’s Christmas without its mouth-watering delights.

To welcome the festive season, Birch restaurant and bar in Kuala Lumpur has prepared an array of Christmas dishes and drinks to delight the guests with its dine-in and take-home menu.

From festive specials prepared with gusto by the chefs to tasty cocktails infused with spices and flavours, the restaurant offers almost everything synonymous with Christmas celebration.

Until Christmas Day on December 25, guests can tuck into Signature Specials of Birch, which includes daytime specials (9am until 3pm), all-day specials (11am until midnight) and (11am onwards).

Glancing through the menu, Birch has something for everyone and its fairly extensive spread is sure to please even a finicky eater.

The Panettone French Toast is served with mixed fruit compote, pistachio crumble, lemon mascarpone, and drizzled with ginger maple syrup. ― Picture courtesy of Birch

For those who wish for something light, there’s a Panettone French Toast served with mixed fruit compote, pistachio crumble, lemon mascarpone, and drizzled with ginger maple syrup.

Pasta fans can savour the Turkey Meatball Spaghetti tossed in zesty lemon butter sauce, zucchini and homemade garlic butter turkey meatballs.

The Turkey Meatball Spaghetti is cooked with zesty lemon butter sauce, zucchini and homemade garlic butter turkey meatballs. ― Picture courtesy of Birch

There is also Turkey Cranberry Toastie served with cranberry sauce, camembert cheese sandwiched in Huckleberry multigrain bread ― toasted until the cheese is melty and oozy.

Alternatively, you may also opt for the Christmas Duck Benedict, which is prepared with succulent pulled duck confit, poached free-range eggs, toasted seven-grain sourdough and homemade hollandaise.

If you are craving for an extravagant tasty turkey dish, the Turkey Roulade may just be the right choice for you.

The dish is prepared with turkey breast stuffed with minced turkey, chestnut and kale and served with cranberry sauce and seasonal veggies.

A must-try for burger lovers, the Christmas Burger at Birch is prepared with homemade beef, turkey ham and chestnut patty, topped with mango chutney garlic aioli, fresh romaine and choice of fries or salad.

Meat lovers may also try the Black Garlic Lamb Shank served with black garlic, tomatoes, cumin, turmeric and thyme.

Those who prefer seafood can opt for Pan-Roasted Hake Fish Fillet with salmon caviar, buttered kale, bonito flakes and a classic glaceé de poisson.

However, if you prefer to stay at home and celebrate with your loved ones, the Birch has put together a holiday take-home feast menu that’s perfect for entertaining without the fuss.

Whether you are throwing an intimate gathering among close friends and family or a big bash, the restaurant has you covered.

Its take-home menu include, Roast Turkey, classic sides, Black Angus Tomahawk, Roasted Leg of Lamb, Whole Roasted Ducks and a divine Baked Salmon Wellington.

Available until December 31, the take-home sets are complete with sides and dessert.

The restaurant and bar offers a wide variety of festive cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages until December 31. ― Picture courtesy of Birch

Food aside, Birch also offers a wide range of festive cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages until December 31.

There’s also a wide variety of mouth-watering must-try festive desserts.

