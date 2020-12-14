CMCO food delivery: Try these light, tasty Mexican tacos from KL's La Katrina Mexico

Enjoy the weekend with this tacos 'de carne' topped with different salsas and pulled beef. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, DEC 14 — When it comes to tracking interesting eats, even Instagram advertisements can introduce you to nice finds. A friend pointed me to La Katrina's direction when it popped up in her Instagram feed.

From what I understand, reading through this home-based entreperneur's Instagram, they serve authentic Mexican tacos. These taste and look completely different from the ones we are used to since it is run by a Latin American and his Asian wife. They also offer a crunchy walnut and mixed seeds granola. All the food is prepared using halal ingredients.

You will find the flavours are much lighter for these tacos. There's no grated cheese or sour cream, like the Tex-Mex versions we are used to.

Instead, everything is homemade from the corn tortilla, fillings and their salsas. This gives you a much fresher after-taste. As each soft corn tortilla is well stuffed with meat, it can also be substantial enough as a meal.

There's a choice of tacos de carne with beef and tacos de pollo with chicken. You order by the box where you get three tacos inside.

The pulled beef is made from slow cooking beef brisket for eight hours.

The beef tacos are priced at RM22 while the chicken version is RM19. Each box is served with three types of freshly-made salsas. You have a salsa verde, salsa roja and salsa de cebolla y cilantro.

The salsas pack a spicy punch but you can temper the heat by adding a dollop of their guacamole that can be ordered for an extra RM6.

Everything is packed neatly in separate containers. The tacos are in foil boxes so you can heat it up when you get it. The salsas and guacamole are placed in small plastic tubs so add them according to your preference.

The corn tortillas are made fresh using masa de maiz sourced from Mexico. The dough is hand shaped and flattened in a tortilla press. Subsequently, they're pan fried until it puffs up. You get a soft tortilla with a nice, rough texture that gives it a little more bite.

For their tacos de carne, it is served with pulled beef. This is made from slow cooking beef brisket with onions and herbs for eight hours until it is tender. The tacos de pollo uses roast chicken with Mexican herbs.

The tacos 'de pollo' is filled with roast chicken with Mexican herbs that is roughly cut up.

Pair this with their piquant salsas. The salsa roja has a nice bright red colour from the use of tomatoes, chillies and onions. For the salsa verde or green sauce, this is made from green tomatoes, chillies, garlic and cilantro. The salsa de cebolla y cilantro is a simple, refreshing one that combines chopped onions, cilantro and lemon juice.

The tacos are available via pre-order every Sunday. Your orders must be placed by the cut-off date which is Friday noon of the week. Limited slots are available. You can either pick up the tacos from KL city centre or send a delivery rider to get it.

La Katrina, KL City Centre. You can order via their Instagram @lakatrina.my or WhatsApp them at 011-25569409 or 017-8427957.