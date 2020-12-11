CMCO food takeaway: An excellent fried beef 'hor fun' at Bandar Sri Damansara's Restoran Wayne Innovation Cuisine

The 'ngau yuk hor' or beef hor fun noodles is excellent with 'wok hei', tender beef slices and eggy gravy — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — When it comes to great fried noodles, I find the choices here incredibly lacking. Most of the famous eateries don't seem to be able to cut it.

Browsing through a fellow food lover's Instagram feed yielded this gem hidden in Bandar Sri Damansara serving fried beef hor fun noodles with gravy that I would happily eat all the time.

From what I gather, this particular restaurant is a branch of Yuan Kee at Kepong Baharu. The other eatery now operates at Taman Bukit Maluri where Tuck Kee Dim Sum used to be.

At the original restaurant, it is less formal since the space is just covered with a zinc roof. At this restaurant, it's air conditioned with tablecloth-covered tables making it more pleasant dining in if you want to visit.

Apparently both eateries are of the same standard so I guess the choice to dine at which outlet depends on convenience.

The signature item is ngau yuk hor or beef hor fun noodles with gravy. You get beautifully wok charred flat rice noodles with a slight chewy taste paired with gravy that they mix an egg through.

This is topped with tender beef slices, ginger slices and spring onions. Each element is incredibly well prepared, where even the spring onions are nicely charred.

The flat rice noodles are beautifully charred with a slightly chewy texture

When eaten at the restaurant, your beef slices have a lovely tender bite. If you do a takeaway, the meat does cook a little bit more from the residual heat of the gravy but it still tastes pretty good.

The portion is also generous for RM12. I can see myself returning for this plate of noodles again and again.

The rest of the menu is typical restaurant fare with fresh fish, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetable dishes. Apparently a specialty is their signature poached farm chicken. They also fry that chicken up with ginger. Another unusual item is they fry yam with pig's intestines which I wouldn't mind trying at my next visit.

If you're a solo eater, the portions are generous like their fried glass noodles or 'tung fun' with cabbage, prawns, shiitake mushrooms, pork and carrots

For my takeaway, I also added their fried rice with salted fish and fried tung fun or glass noodles. Both items are priced RM10 each. Portions again are huge and can easily satisfy a solo eater's voracious appetite.

The fried rice was a lovely combination of fluffy grains with wok hei and tiny diced salted fish. Those deep fried cubes gave a pop of umaminess to each spoonful of the rice with egg, char siew, peeled prawns and chopped long beans. If you're not a fan of salted fish, they also do fried rice with waxed meat sausages or lap cheong.

Enjoy the fluffy fried rice with deep fried salted fish cut into small cubes

For the glass noodles, this was well stir fried with wok hei. You will find sliced cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushroom slices, pork slices, onion and peeled prawns. The element giving it extra oomph is crispy lard fritters. As I had leftovers later in the day, I added more vegetables in the form of chopped French beans to make it slightly less sinful.

As most customers prefer to do a takeaway, they set up a table outside the restaurant to take orders. You can easily place your order and wait outside for the food to be prepared.

The takeaway is packed in plastic bags where the noodles with gravy is separated

For delivery, the restaurant is on the Hungry food delivery platform under the name, "New Yaun Kee." Be aware that the prices are higher than what is found at the restaurant. For example, their signature beef noodles is RM17.50 compared to RM12.

Restoran Wayne Innovation Cuisine (Xin Yaun Kee), No. 26, Jalan SD 15/1, Bandar Sri Damansara, KL. Tel:019-6551185. Open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9pm. Closed on Wednesday. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Xin-Yaun-Kee-Restaurant-101939024714068