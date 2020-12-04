CMCO food delivery: Brighten up the day with Kam's Nasi Lemak, KL

A plate of 'nasi lemak' with a fragrant, creamy curry chicken will brighten up your day – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 – When it comes to good nasi lemak places, the list is a long one. We are incredibly blessed indeed with so many choices.

Maybe that is why it took me so long to discover Kam's Nasi Lemak. I didn't get to try it when they were at Publika and it is only now, after a timely nudge from a friend that I ordered from them one day.

The family-run eatery started out last year at Publika. In January this year, they relocated to G Tower's food court.

Pair your 'nasi lemak' and fried 'mee hoon' with side dishes like 'sambal sotong', curry chicken and beef 'rendang'

The key items are their namesake nasi lemak and fried mee hoon. There's an assortment of add-ons to order such as curry chicken, sambal sotong and beef rendang.

For convenience sake, they are also on various food delivery platforms – Grab, Foodpanda and Beep – all with different prices and menus. Grab seems to offer the largest selection of items. On Foodpanda, they only offer nasi lemak with various add-ons for delivery. As the ayam goreng berempah is only available from 11am onwards, I missed trying it that day. There's also petai prawns, which my friend highly recommends but on Beep where I ordered from, it seems to be constantly sold out.

Your takeaway is packed with the 'sambal', fried 'ikan bilis' and peanuts in separate packets

The basic nasi lemak set (RM6.50 on Beep) is served with fluffy rice with a distinct coconut milk aroma, half an hard-boiled egg and sliced cucumber. I liked how they packed the deep fried ikan bilis and peanuts in a sealed bag so they retain their crispiness. The sambal is also separated in a small bag. Tastewise, the sambal was a nice balance of spiciness and it's not overly sweet making it tolerable for those who can't handle chillies.

If you love simple flavours, the fried 'mee hoon' is delicious with the vegetables and not overly spicy 'sambal'

I am always a fan of plain fried mee hoon (RM6.50 on Beep) and this version was incredibly good. The strands are slightly thicker and softer compared to the usual ones. What impressed me was how tasty it was on its own. I happily ate it with just the side vegetables and sambal it was served with.

You can elevate both the nasi lemak and fried mee hoon with the curry chicken (RM6 for a side portion on Beep). The tender chicken has a rich, creamy gravy fragrant with herbs and spices that you can't stop eating. This paired really well with the rice and the fried mee hoon. In fact, if I could just have the gravy with fried mee hoon that would be fantastic.

Their beef 'rendang' is a little unusual as it's served with a rich creamy gravy

If you prefer beef, their beef rendang (RM6.50 for a side portion on Beep) has a similar creamy gravy. The slight difference is the flavour profile with the use of different spices. It's also easy to eat as the stewed beef is fork tender and cut into small pieces.

If your preference is something less rich tasting, try the tender 'sambal sotong'

For those who aren't into rich gravies, go for the sambal sotong (RM6 for a side portion on Beep). You get tender bites of sotong with a mildly spicy sauce.

Should you crave for some sweetness, the eatery also offers various tong sui that changes on a daily basis. This could be red beans, green beans or black glutinous rice, to name a few choices they offer as seen on the Grab menu.

Kam's Nasi Lemak, Lower Ground Floor, G Tower, 199, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 012-2601113. Open: 8.30am to 4pm. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. Facebook: @kamsnasilemak Instagram: @kams.nasilemak