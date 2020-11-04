CMCO food takeaway: Support your local 'gerai' and 'tapau nasi lemak' and much more

Support your local 'gerai' and takeaway 'nasi lemak' for your breakfast. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Throughout the weekend and even a few days ago, I've been hearing sad news of closures. One was a friend's favourite Sarawak laksa stall at SS2. Another was Appu Uncle Curry House at Damansara Jaya. There are probably many more.

Even though we're all stuck at home, we definitely need to support our local guys more often. You can start within your own area. There's no need to drive so far. We are blessed with food at every corner.

Most probably, there will be a roadside gerai where they set up in the morning to sell nasi lemak. Just head there and pack nasi lemak for the day. That small sum will help their daily livelihood. Or if you don't like spicy food, head to the nearest coffee shop and takeaway a bowl of soupy noodles to enjoy at home.

That is how I ended up with nasi lemak for breakfast and lunch! I had read on The Republic of Bangsar's Facebook page that Nasi Lemak Cangkung opened this week after a long hiatus, hence it was where I headed to get my nasi lemak fix.

You can find the stall at the cross section of Jalan Sena and Jalan Pudina. Some call it Nasi Lemak DBSC that stands for "dekat BSC" since it is just next to Bangsar Shopping Centre.

I'm not sure the origins of its unusual name but I did come across a blog post back in 2014 that showed patrons sitting on low stools enjoying their nasi lemak near the stall, hence the appearance like cangkung or squatting.

Rather than use plastic bags, it's a recyclable tiffin carrier to takeaway 'sotong sambal' and beef 'rendang' (left). The 'sotong sambal' has nice, big pieces that are not too chewy with a delicious 'sambal' that pairs so well with rice (right).

Select your dishes from various metal pots. Like me, you will probably want to eat everything. There's paru dendeng made from cow's lungs, sotong sambal, ayam sambal, beef rendang and sambal ikan where they use fishcakes. You also have ayam goreng.

My takeaway was enough to feed me for two meals. I got a little carried away and ended up with sotong sambal, beef rendang and ayam goreng to pair with my nasi lemak biasa... all for RM10! All I needed to do was to cook more rice to enjoy the remaining dishes.

For me, the rice was the big winner with its distinct coconut milk flavour. This paired well with the sambal laden with sliced onions that was not overly spicy. I could happily eat just the plain nasi lemak with the peanuts, ikan bilis, sambal, hard boiled egg and cucumbers.

Beef 'rendang' is delicious with tender pieces of beef and a rich, fragrant coconut gravy.

The sotong is good as you get nice, big pieces that aren't chewy. Even the sambal is thick and delicious with just plain rice. I also like the flavourful beef rendang. One can imagine that those fork tender beef pieces and that rich coconut milk sauce will be great with some lemang during the Raya festivities. For the fried chicken, it's not the most flavourful version but I was thankful the meat is juicy.

Nasi Lemak Cangkung (DBSC), Stall located at the cross section of Jalan Sena and Jalad Pudina, Bangsar, KL. Open: 7.30am to 10.30am (Monday to Friday). For orders, you can WhatsApp 011-59078487. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nasilemakdbsc Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nasilemakdbsc/