Taiwanese FunNow announces purchase of Malaysian restaurant booking app TABLEAPP

Screengrab from the online website myfunnow.com.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Taiwanese tech firm FunNow today announced its acquisition of Malaysian online restaurant reservation platform TABLEAPP, with the subsequent merger set to make hospitality solutions more accessible.

A joint statement issued today by both FunNow and TABLEAPP announced the acquisition was for an undisclosed sum said to consist of cash and equity.

The merger is set to provide a platform for users to have instant online access to both restaurants and other hospitality and lifestyle activity merchants.

Philip Ting, founding partner and head of South-east Asia of FunNow, said the combined resources of both entities would be able to supply consumers with a 360-degree hospitality solution experience with access to even last-minute deals in Klang Valley.

FunNow, which started out with mainly Japanese and Malaysian customers on their app and has since ventured out to provide deals globally, shared their optimism for what lies ahead with their newfound partnership.

“This acquisition of TABLEAPP aligns with FunNow’s mission of creating more memorable experiences, a big part which is for users to be spontaneous before enjoying what lies ahead through a powerful reservation platform within their mobile devices.

“Now with TABLEAPP, we are set to become the largest reservation platform in Malaysia and soon other cities in Southeast Asia for urbanites,” Ting wrote in the statement.

TABLEAPP chief executive and founder Benson Chang meanwhile said the synergy from both companies and the pooled resources would further strengthen their positions in the food and beverage (F&B) and lifestyle industry.

“The combined entity enables restaurants to sell their empty tables at the last minute while, concurrently, attracting a bigger user base to also capitalise on discounts and offers.

“The combined platform also helps eliminate no-shows for restaurants while also providing deals for diners — a win-win solution indeed,” Chang said.

The statement also added how Chang will be absorbed by FunNow as their Director for Malaysia, while assuming the role as head of operations for the combined platform that will operate in Kuala Lumpur.