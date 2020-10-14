Somersby Malaysia offers exclusive ‘Apple Day’ discounts, prizes to help beat the stay-at-home blues

Somersby Malaysia is giving Malaysians a special chance to enjoy their ciders at irresistible prices. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/SomersbyMy

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — To commemorate the "Apple Day" celebrations held in the United Kingdom every year, Somersby is set to offer Malaysians a special treat this month.

The popular cider brand will be hosting a number of competitions for you to win some cool prizes and will also be providing an exclusive discount for their products nationwide.

A statement by Carlsberg Malaysia marketing director Caroline Moreau said that Somersby’s No. 1 position in the cider market is made possible thanks to cider lovers nationwide hence, “To reward customers, and in celebration of Apple Day, Somersby is offering a special price for its refreshing variety of ciders,”

Apple Day is an annual celebration of apples and orchards traditionally held in the UK on October 21.

With the special day just around the corner, Somersby will be offering a special three-day promotion for any four-can pack of Somersby ciders at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

All of Somersby’s cider flavours are available at discounted prices during the promotion period. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/SomersbyMy

Somersby Apple, Blackberry or Elderflower Lime flavours will be priced at just RM19.90 during the promotion period from October 16 to 18.

To keep customers entertained during the newly-instated lockdown, Somersby is also giving its customers a special chance to win an exclusive Somersby Shooter & Ladder game set, which takes a spin on the classic Snakes and Ladders game.

The game set comes packed with four Somersby shooter glasses and you can stand a chance to win by simply messaging a proof of purchase receipt to 012 574 0001 via Whatsapp from October 16 to 31.

Contest winners will be announced on Somersby’s official Facebook page and contacted via Whatsapp.

The cider brand also revealed that it will be re-introducing the Insta-worthy “Somerita” at more than 150 selected modern bars and restaurants across Malaysia.

The Somerita is back as well to celebrate Apple Day. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/SomersbyMy

The Somerita is essentially a Somersby cider upended into a frozen margarita or over crushed ice.

Somersby ciders are made from juicy red apples that are fermented and made with sparkling bubbles for easy drinking refreshment.

Somersby’s Apple ciders also come in 320-millilitre cans and 330-millilitre bottles, while the fruity Blackberry and Elderflower Lime ranges come in 320-millilitre cans and the Somersby Sparkling Rosé is available only in 330-millilitre bottles.

For more information on Somersby’s Apple Day promotions and activities, you can surf over to www.somersby.com/en-my/ or visit their social media platforms (SomersbyMY) on Facebook and Instagram.