Hong Kong's Kam's Roast opens on October 8 at Pavilion KL

Kam's Roast will be serving their signature roast duck at their Pavilion KL outlet with an opening discount offer — Pictures from Kam's Roast Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Kam's Roast, the spin-off from one Michelin-starred Hong Kong's Kam's Goose, will open its doors this Thursday.

Located at the first floor of Pavilion KL — right next to Food Republic — the eatery is brought in by Singapore-based 1885 F&B which runs a wine and spirits retailer, and several F&B businesses.

In Hong Kong, Kam's Goose was set up back in 2014 by Hardy Kam. He honours the legacy passed down from his late grandfather Kam Shui Wan who founded Yung Kee back in 1942, which is renowned worldwide for their roast goose.

A family dispute between the second generation of the family which led to the winding up of Yung Kee was the catalyst for him setting up Kam's Goose.

Even though Kam's Goose in Hong Kong is renowned for their juicy, succulent roast goose, the KL outlet won't be serving it. In replies to comments on their Facebook page, Kam's Roast confirmed that no roast goose will be served. However they did indicate that there is a possibility this may change in the future.

It is worth noting that all the Kam's Roast outlets in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan don't serve any roast goose too.

Enjoy silky, tender soya chicken when Kam's Roast opens from this Thursday

Instead, roast duck will be prepared in the same manner as their signature roast goose.

For the opening promotion, they are offering a RM10 discount for their signature whole roast duck which is priced at RM168 on the menu.

Prices for the roast duck start from RM38 for the whole leg. The single portion duck with rice is priced at RM32. You also have the option to pair the roast duck with noodles, a choice of soup or dry, for RM35.

The 'char siu' served at Kam's Roast will be made using marbled Iberico pork

Diners can look forward to soya chicken, char siu and crispy roast pork. Their toro char siu is made using marbled Iberico pork belly, where a regular portion is priced at RM38.

You can also order the BBQ char siu for RM28 (regular size). Single portions for the roasts with rice or noodles are also available. You can also order a combination of two types of roasts with your meal.

Crispy roast pork is also available on its own or in single portions with a choice of rice or noodles

What's worth noting is they will also offer an assortment of marinated dishes we don't see in KL to accompany your choice of roast meats. This includes various parts of the duck like the web, wing and gizzards. You also have marinated cuttlefish, Chinese mushrooms, tofu and egg.

For those who miss Hong Kong, you will be able to indulge in their specialties such as wonton noodles (RM26 for soup or dry) served with wontons and braised noodles with shrimp roe. There will also be red bean soup with aged orange peel for dessert.

Kam's Roast, Lot 1.52.00 & 1.53.00, First Floor (next to Food Republic), Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Bukit Bintang, KL. Tel:03-21103848. Facebook: @KamsRoastKL Instagram: @kamsroast.kl Website:http://kamsroast.com.my