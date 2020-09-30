RMCO food takeaway: A delicious secret awaits at this PJ pork noodles stall

Hit up this stall at PJ's SS3 for the rarely seen pig's tail soup with your bowl of comforting pork noodles — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — When it comes to digging up food gems, sometimes you need to be familiar with an area... know it like it was your own backyard.

For instance, even though I now live in Kuala Lumpur, I still make my way to Petaling Jaya where I grew up to eat.

When this particular pork noodles stall at PJ SS3's Restoran Siong Pin started business, it was often overshadowed by a more popular pork noodles place, even though they operated at different hours.

In fact, only those who live around the area know their niche... pig's tail soup. For those in the know, pig's tail is highly sought after for its slightly crunchy texture plus the gelatinous collagen hidden inside.

Occasionally you find it in soups where it is cooked with peanuts.

This pork noodle stall has since shifted to Restoran Hup Soon, a few doors away. The stall starts from 2pm onwards after the breakfast and lunch crowd has left the busy corner restaurant.

You can add sliced pork belly to your pork noodles

I actually enjoy this arrangement since you get to escape the crazy crowds. Perfect for creating physical distancing, which is what we are now looking for during this pandemic.

For the coffee shop owner, It makes good business sense too as he gets customers throughout the day. Even at night, customers trickle in to get their chicken chop fix.

The pork noodles on its own is really nice. You get a broth that is not overly rich but with depth from the use of big bones.

This is perfect with the minced pork, pork slices and pig's liver. A bowl of noodles is RM7. If you want something unusual, they also offer pork belly, cut into slices that you can add to your bowl of noodles. The pieces of pork are juicy with a nice, slightly crunchy skin. This will cost you RM11.

The pig's tail soup is served with a clear, sweet pork broth and vegetables for RM12. A generous spoonful of fried garlic gives the whole dish extra flavour.

The takeaway is all separated making it easy to heat up the soup later on with your choice of noodles

Relish each piece of it as that part is an interesting mixture of meat, skin, fat and tendon. On its own, it can be bland, so dip it into the soy sauce served on the side.

You get the heat from the green birds'-eye chillies. If you prefer, you can also use your own premium soy sauce for that dip, when you pack it home.

As limited quantities of the pig's tail are prepared, it usually sells out by 4pm.

I usually pack the noodles and the pig's tail soup home for dinner. As the broths can be easily heated up and added into my choice of noodles, it makes a nice, light meal to end the day. Give it a try!

Pork Noodles Stall, Restoran Hup Soon, 7, Jalan SS3/2. Taman Universiti, Petaling Jaya. Open: 2pm to 7pm. Closed on Tuesday.