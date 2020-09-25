RMCO food delivery: Support social enterprise Stand Pie Me by ordering their affordable pies

Support special needs young adults by buying Stand Pie Me's selection of pies like quiche, apple crumble and cottage pie — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A friend pointed me in the direction of STAND, a social enterprise that provides training and jobs for young adults with special needs.

Started back in 2011, they started small by packing drinking straws, serviette packs and takeaway sauces for corporations.

Since then, their scope has expanded to teaching these special skilled young adults, how to make pies. This initiative will provide them with life skills as an employee and also give them self worth, dignity and recognition on providing to society.

Through that friend, I ordered their various pies available on Stand Pie Me that is an extension of the organisation.

All the pies were sent by delivery. They offer seven different pies, six with pastry and one with mashed potatoes. There is also dessert in the form of an apple crumble. Most of the pies are made with chicken while there are two that are focused on beef. You also have a vegetable pie made with leeks, carrots, mushrooms and cheese.

All of the pies come in three sizes: small, medium and large. Depending on your appetite, the large pie (10 centimetres diameter and three and a half centimetres deep) is good for a substantial dinner.

The cottage pie is a comforting mix of chicken, mushrooms and carrots with mashed potatoes (left). My favourite is the apple crumble with its generous buttery, light crumble paired with cut apples stewed with cinnamon and sugar (right)

The medium sized pies are great for a tea time snack since they measure eight centimetres in diameter and four centimetres deep. If you just want a pie for party food, grab the small sized pies as they just measure seven centimetres diameter and two centimetres deep.

They're also ideal for a lunch box to feed the little ones. For the apple crumble, only the medium size is available.

Prices start from RM2.50 for the small sized pies to RM8 for the large sized ones. You can ask for the pies to be given to you fresh or frozen, giving you the freedom to decide when you want to relish them.

You can also order the pies in a frozen form that are individually packed to be stored in the freezer (left). Just pop them in an oven or even air fryer to heat them up until they are ready to eat (right)

The pies all come with lovely, crumbly pastry that you just need to heat up in an oven or even an air fryer, as one friend did. I messed up my timing a little so some pies detached themselves from the top but the friend who used the air fryer had no such issues.

Out of the two beef choices, I had selected the beef goulash pie (RM6 for medium) and it was lovely with chunks of beef, carrots, onions and herbs. I really liked how the beef was stewed till tender and the gravy was full of flavour. This was combined with crumbly pastry on top that I enjoyed bit by bit. Delicious! Maybe next time, I'll try the beef rendang pie.

The chicken mushroom pie (RM4.50 for medium) had a similar pastry with the beef goulash pie with a creamy filling of chunky chicken, onions and carrots. It's not overly creamy so you won't find it too rich tasting.

The beef goulash pie is tasty and the beef chunks have a tender texture

For a more comforting taste, the chicken and mushroom pie will hit the spot

If you're not a fan of pastry, the cottage pie (RM4.50 for medium) is a good option as it pairs a satisfying chicken, mushroom and carrots filling with mashed potatoes.

The quiche (RM4.50 for medium) has an egg custard studded with chicken, carrots and mushrooms with a buttery edge. Even though the custard is the firmer type, this would make a nice light bite for a lunchbox for children since it's easier to handle without any sauce like the other pies.

My favourite is the apple crumble (RM5 for medium size). The buttery crumble has a nice light texture. Dig deep to reach the cut apples cooked in cinnamon and sugar.

The quiche has a firmer egg custard with chicken, carrots and herbs that make it ideal for children's lunch boxes since there's no sauce

It's a nice balance of sweetness that made me crave for another one. It will be an excellent choice to bring for a potluck party with probably a homemade custard on the side.

The pies definitely will be a good idea to keep in the freezer for days when you don't feel like cooking a full meal at home. The organisation also allows bulk purchases.

Stand Pie Me, Persatuan STAND, D-1-0-6, OUG Parklane Shop, Jalan 1/152, Taman OUG Parklane, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 8am to 4pm. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. You can place an order via Orders.MY delivery https://orders.my/seller/standpieme/. Any queries or bulk purchases can be directed to Sarjit at 012-2838381. Website: http://www.stand.org.my Facebook: @standpieme Instagram: @standpieme