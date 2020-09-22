Is ice cream the latest accessory for rappers?

The new trendy ice cream was launched by acclaimed US rapper Tyler, the Creator (Golf le Fleur on Instagram). ― Picture via Instagram/Golf le Fleur

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 ― While rappers are more often associated with spirits (vodka, cognac) than desserts, Tyler, the Creator launched a new ice cream flavour in the US last week. The acclaimed Californian rapper chose a colourful ice cream flavour for his new endeavour, and he is not the first rapper to do so.

The bright blue and orange creation, launched with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, combines blood orange with tropical blueberry flavours. It's called “Pluto Bleu” and is sold in the 40 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shops throughout the US, as well as online.

Last year, Tyler, The Creator unveiled “Snowflake,” a mint-and-white-chocolate concoction created with the same brand. However, he wasn't the first rapper to delve into the ice cream business. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who supported the European leg of Drake's world tour, has even opened his own ice cream shop. The Notorious Creamery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers both vegan and dairy ice creams.

A few weeks back, singer Selena Gomez released the “Cookie & Cream Remix” ice cream flavour for Serendipity Brands in conjunction with her single with BLACKPINK Ice Cream. ― AFP-Relaxnews