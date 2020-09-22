Domino’s Pizza spreads its wing to Labuan

Domino’s Pizza’s will open a store at Labuan’s international business and financial centre. — Bernama file pic

LABUAN, Sept 22 — Pizza lovers in Labuan have something to celebrate with the opening of Domino’s Pizza’s first store in Malaysia’s international business and financial centre of Labuan, as the world’s leading pizza delivery company continues to reach out to its fans nationwide.

With the opening here last week, Domino’s Pizza continues to widen its footprint by positioning itself in all three federal territories — Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and now Labuan. This marked its eighth store in Sabah and 243rd store in Malaysia.

Seizing this memorable moment, Domino’s has allocated 60 pax of pizzas to the recipients nominated by Mutiara Labuan Charity, a philanthropic and social well-being organisation in Labuan, as a sign of goodwill.

Domino’s Pizza Malaysia chief executive officer Shamsul Amree said it was “beyond excitement” to open Domino’s doors to the pizza lovers in Labuan which offered an idyllic escape from the hectic lifestyle of city folks.

“We see great potential for this location with the warmth and strong united spirit of the locals in welcoming tourists on a regular basis.

“East Malaysia holds a special place in our heart and to mark this occasion, we allocated pizzas to recipients nominated by Mutiara Labuan Charity.

“This is indeed a meaningful opening for us and we are happy to share it with the people of Labuan.

“It is a pleasure to be in a new area, and delivering our pizzas to this first group of recipients is our way of embracing our commitment in creating memorable moments for our customers and the community, in line with our brand promise of ‘It’s All About You’.

“We look forward to welcoming the Labuan pizza fans for them to enjoy our wide range of products at a great value,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Labuan can look forward to Domino’s 30-minute delivery guarantee and a 15-minute take-away guarantee with a product satisfaction by using fresh ingredients apart from various value-for-money deals and ongoing promotions such as limited edition collectable bags from Sept 14 to 27 and free selected sides with any pizza purchase up till Oct 25.

He said convenience was an integral part of Domino’s promise where orders could be placed easily online or via its mobile app.

Its commitment to its customers is demonstrated by a no-cancellation policy and a refund or replacement of the order will be provided if a customer is not satisfied with the order.

He said Domino’s Pizza’s success in Malaysia over the years was driven by its commitment to provide great value and service to its customers while enhancing the lives of its customers, employees, and the community.

