RMCO food delivery: Grab these delicious choux puffs and cake from PJ SS2's Misu Misu Patisserie

You can buy freshly baked items for your afternoon tea at Misu Misu Patisserie like their signature matcha choux buns. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — It's not easy to start a business after the pandemic but pastry chef Nicholas Saw pushed through with his venture, Misu Misu Patisserie.

Previously attached at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, Saw opened his bakery at Jasmine Towers in PJ's SS2 area, in June this year.

On a daily basis, you get to sample different items. Just stalk their Instagram Story, as they will post the bakes emerging from their oven to entice you.

The choux buns are generously filled with matcha cream.

You won't be able to resist so swing by and grab a few things for your afternoon tea. Or just WhatsApp them for an update. If you prefer to get a customised order, place it at least three days in advance.

The stars of the show are their choux buns. There are three flavours available from plain, chocolate and matcha.

So far, I've only tried the matcha version as that was what was available on the day I bought my items. The pastries are generously filled with the delicious cream, making it an indulgent bite. I would have liked a slightly more crusty top though.

Most of their customers order a box of the choux buns with different flavours. You can even custom make a birthday croquembouche, in any colour you wish. Who can resist a tower of choux buns!

I thought the pricing for my matcha choux bun was really reasonable compared to the commercial ones in malls since it was only RM4.

Their chocolate muffin is indulgent with lots of chocolate chips inside.

On the day I tried their items, they had baked up a batch of chocolate muffins each for RM5. If you love a quick bite with your cup of coffee, this is great as it came generously laden with huge chocolate chips.

There is a nice balance of indulgence since the base was a plain one. Just heat it up and you get melted parts of the chocolate to enjoy.

There was also a banana loaf for RM8, prettily decorated with a whole sliced banana on top. This got our thumbs up as the crumb was moist and full of banana flavour.

The patisserie also makes various tarts. There is an indulgent chocolate tart with a rich chocolate ganache. I also spied fruit tarts generously topped with fresh fruits. There are also lemon meringue tarts.

The banana loaf cake has a lovely, moist crumb with a slight sweetness from the sliced whole banana on top.

The latest dessert to join their line up is a durian mousse cake with a mango glaze. The custom orders have more items so scroll through their Instagram Stories to view all their previous bakes. There are definitely more items I want to try the next time.

Misu Misu Patisserie, Jasmine Towers, Jalan SS2/72, SS2, Petaling Jaya. Open: 10am to 7pm. Closed on Monday. You can WhatsApp them at 016-3286508 for orders or what is baking for that day. Delivery can be arranged at your own cost or self pick up is available. Instagram: misumisu_patisserie Facebook: @misumisupatisserie