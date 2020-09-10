Post-Covid-19, fast food restaurants will never be the same (VIDEO)

Burger King has imagined a touchless restaurant for the future. ― Picture courtesy of Burger King via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 10 ― Lockers for storing your food orders, an app to signal your arrival so that your order is still hot, an end to lineups at the drive-thru... Burger King plans to revolutionise fast food eateries with totally re-envisioned services, in line with lessons learned from the pandemic. A number of ideas have already been applied in various locations during lockdown orders.

60 per cent. That's the carbon footprint reduction promised by Burger King with its brand new restaurant concept. A project that looks as much to architectural approaches as to ultra-practical aspects and revolutionising habits when it comes time to devour a fast food meal. The Whopper specialist recently unveiled the face of its restaurants of tomorrow.

The second largest fast-food chain has decided to bet big on service efficiency to make sure we're eating our orders when they're hot. Cyclists and pedestrians will now be able to collect their orders in lockers, like the famous “Amazon Lockers” or giant refrigerators like those used by farmers to facilitate the direct sale of fresh produce. We will also be able to use a mobile app to tell the restaurant when we'll be arriving by car and to be guided to park in a specific spot. The information will go directly to the team who will then get our Whoppers to us.

End of voice ordering at the drive-thru

For those who prefer to use the drive-thru, soon you won't have to shout your order at the terminal to try to make yourself understood. Your request will be simplified thanks to the mobile app and a QR Code that you just have to scan at your parking spot in order to see the menu and receive your order. A concept that should spell the end of long queues at the drive-thru! Such technology was already used during lockdowns in some countries for shoppers to pick up their e-commerce, grocery or restaurant orders.

But it's not all about takeaway; for those who want to eat on site, the traditional dining space has been replaced by a patio where one can nibble their fries in the shade. But don't worry, there will still be an interior eating space. In the concept design, it's shown on a higher level, like the kitchen, because the building is designed to be raised in order to make way for the drive-in customers below, on ground level. At these parking spots, customers will receive their orders without having to interact with humans in real life: a ramp will deliver the burgers and fries. An innovation Burger King wanted to develop to ensure a totally touchless visit to the restaurant.

And the project is not just a prototype. The fast food chain plans to build the first of these new-generation restaurants in 2021 in Miami, in Latin America and in the Caribbean. ― AFP-Relaxnews