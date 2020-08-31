Malaysia’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant offers free food on Merdeka day

Penang’s Hameediyah has claimed the title in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) of being the country’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant. — Picture from Facebook/Hameediyah Restaurant

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 31 — In conjunction with Merdeka Day and the opening of a new branch in Sungai Ara, Malaysia’s 113-year-old nasi kandar restaurant offered free food to the public today.

The opening of Hameediyah’s fourth nasi kandar restaurant in Penang was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin.

Restaurant owner Ahamed Seeni Pakir Abdul Shukor said that they have received overwhelming feedback and requests to open more branches near residential areas.

“We have put into consideration opening of more branches near residential neighbourhoods, but have not planned where just yet,” he told reporters here.

Also present was State Domestic and International Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain.

He said the restaurant had also introduced reheatable food packaging and food pouches to allow customers to order takeaway and enjoy their food anywhere at any time.

“The food pouches available include daging rendang, ayam ros and kambing cincang he said, adding that other options being considered include briyani and murtabak.

“We are also planning to export the food pouches overseas,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the new branch, which is about 2,000 sq ft (185.81 sq m) in size, could accommodate up to 85 customers, in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We will always adhere to the SOPs set by both the federal and the state governments to ensure safety and well-being of the public,” he added.

The main Hameediyah nasi kandar restaurant at Lebuh Campbell reopened for business on Aug 27 after the SOPs were put in place. — Bernama