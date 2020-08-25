Selena Gomez and Blackpink announce music-inspired ice cream (VIDEO)

Serendipity Brands will release ‘Cookie & Cream Remix’ on Friday, coinciding with the drop of Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s highly-anticipated ‘Ice Cream’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — After collaborating with the South Korean girl group for their forthcoming single Ice Cream, Gomez is commemorating her venture into K-pop with a new flavour of ice cream.

Serendipity Brands will release “Cookie & Cream Remix” on Friday, coinciding with the drop of Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s highly-anticipated Ice Cream.

The treat, made with “pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and swirling gobs of gooey fudge,” will be available for US$5.99 (RM25) in supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the United States and online at SerendipityBrands.com.

“For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls Blackpink and celebrate our new song Ice Cream,” Gomez said in a statement.

Additionally, the American singer-songwriter announced she will become an investor in Serendipity 3, the New York City landmark restaurant and brand whose over-the-top dessert, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, has been the talk of the town since 1954.

Time will tell if “Cookie & Cream Remix” will help to boost the sales of Blackpink’s forthcoming new single, Ice Cream, which will be featured in the K-pop group’s much-anticipated debut studio album.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose made history in July, when they reset the record for the highest-charting song by a South Korean girl group with their collaboration with Lady Gaga, Sour Candy.

The single reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as did Blackpink’s latest single How You Like That a few weeks later. — AFP-Relaxnews