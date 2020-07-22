RMCO food delivery: Order this delicious duck brisket 'rendang' from Damansara Perdana's Rendang Itik Tonggek by Sis Ma

Tender, delicious duck brisket 'rendang' is paired with fluffy good-for-you black rice from Rendang Itik Tonggek by Sis Ma. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — When it comes to rendang, there are beef or chicken variants but how about duck?

Rendang Itik Tonggek by Sis Ma bucks that trend by producing their unique duck brisket rendang. Even their cheeky logo of Walt Disney's Daisy Duck dressed in a kebaya turns heads.

The home-based entrepreneur's rendang may not look photogenic. In fact, it qualifies for "ugly delicious" as once you taste it, you get drawn into its subtle flavours.

From what I spied on Instagram, the duck meat is cooked for five hours with a spice paste, fresh herbs, gula Melaka and coconut milk.

The slow cooking infuses the meat with flavour. You also get meat that falls off the bones, making it easy to tear apart

What is interesting is the meat doesn't dry out and each spoonful of the rendang gives you a juicy, succulent bite.

You can order the rendang on its own (500 grams for RM50) or the smaller portion for RM30 where it is paired with the unusual black rice.

Your order is packed in a box with separate compartments for the black rice and duck brisket 'rendang'.

The choice to match it with black rice is a good one as each bite "feels" healthier. The black rice is also said to be high in antioxidants, fibre, iron and protein.

If you prefer a more substantial meal, the tender duck rendang is delicious with lemang or pulut (glutinous rice) too. That was how Rendang Itik Tonggek by Sis Ma marketed the rendang in the early days of their business.

The rendang is on a pre-order basis for the weekend. You can message and ask when orders for the delicacy will be open.

Maybe duck brisket rendang can be the star of the show for the upcoming Hari Raya Haji celebrations?

Rendang Itik Tonggek by Sis Ma, Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp your orders to 011-28289224 or 012-6484303. Instagram: @rendangitiktonggek