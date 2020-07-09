The food in Oaxaca, Mexico is rated a must for gourmet travellers

A stand at the market in Oaxaca, Travel+Leisure’s top foodie destination in the world. — NNehring/IStock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, July 9 — Readers of American magazine Travel+Leisure have designated Oaxaca, capital city of the Mexican state of the same name, as their most highly recommended food destination.

When the pandemic is finally behind us and travellers can freely cross borders, how many will choose Mexico? Those who do will be rewarded, especially if culinary discovery is the motivating factor for their escapades.

In Oaxaca, a six-hour drive south from Mexico City, they will be able to taste the delicacies of the new champion of Travel+Leisure’s survey conducted before the coronavirus began to spread in the United States at the beginning of March. Participating readers shared their experiences and rated destinations. The average of these ratings was then taken, identifying the winner.

While Oaxaca is a must for gastronomes due to its famous market offering a profusion of fragrant spices and chocolates, other destinations in Mexico offer a full itinerary: San Miguel de Allende (10th) and the capital, Mexico City (17th).

Beirut came second in the selection, followed by New Orleans and San Sebastian, Spain. Japanese city Kyoto ranked as the top Asian foodie destination (7th), with Tokyo coming in ninth and Singapore in 11th.

This ranking, which serves as a reference worldwide, also celebrates Italian cuisine, listing Florence (5th), Rome (6th), and Bologna (15th). Traditional gastronomic destination France appears with Paris (12th), Lyon (14th), and Aix-en-Provence (18th).

The full listing of Travel+Leisure’s top food destinations is available at www.travelandleisure.com. — AFP-Relaxnews