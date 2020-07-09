Don't worry, you can still get your favourite 'appam', curry puffs and fish head curry from Bangsar'

Chelo's Appam Manis has just opened their outlet on top of Restoran VRN Uncle Muniz (left). Mohan's Appam (formerly known as Poomy's Kitchen) serves brown sugar appam (right). — Picture courtesy from Chelo's Sweet Appam's Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — It has been a bumpy ride for Bangsar's Lucky Garden food stalls for many years as surrounding residents have urged the local authorities many times to upgrade the place.

In June, Dewan Bandaraya KL pushed ahead with a three-month project to demolish and rebuild the stalls.

A few stalls like Poomy's Kitchen and Om Chelo Appam that are sought after for their fluffy appams have relocated within Lucky Garden.

Others like Anuar's Fish Head Curry or Bangsar Fish Head Corner have started to operate from a food truck parked in Bangsar. They have also opened new outlets at Jalan Dang Wangi and Sepang.

If you miss the fluffy, sweet appam cooked on the spot by Poomy's Kitchen, the business has been renamed Mohan's Appam. The stall has been operating inside Restoran VRN Uncle Muniz, right opposite the original stall, since mid-June.

You can get their appam with brown sugar or savoury ones such as appam egg served with pepper and salt or appam served with their signature coconut sambal.

For those who love Om Chelo's sweet appam, they opened their own outlet on July 8, just above Restoran VRN Uncle Muniz. The new place won't be serving their steamed putu but you can get their appam, idli, thosai and puri here. A crowd favourite is also their vegetarian curry puffs.

Bangsar Fish Head Corner has also opened an outlet at Sepang that will also be their central kitchen (left). For their grand opening, many flocked there for the RM3 lunch deal at Bangsar Fish Head Corner (right). — Picture courtesy from Bangsar Fish Head Corner

One of the most popular stalls here was the Bangsar Fish Head Corner which used to see long queues of customers flocking there for their lunch deal of RM3.

You could get a plate of rice with vegetables and curry for that; you can add a piece of fried chicken or fried sotong.

Dine-in customers used to get free refills for their rice too. Also known as Anuar's Fish Head Curry, it has been around since the 1980s and is run by Anvardeen Zainul Abidin or Uncle Anuar as he is popularly known.

He would stand over a huge pot of fish curry, ladling spoonfuls of curry on to every plate of rice.

According to Uncle Anuar, Bangsar residents can still get their fix from their food truck parked at Lucky Garden, Bangsar. It's only takeaway at the moment; for RM5 you get rice, beansprouts, curry and a piece of fried chicken.

Bangsar Fish Head Corner is famous for its value-for-money lunch of rice, curry, vegetables and fried chicken. – Picture from Malay Mail archives

He has also opened two outlets, one at Jalan Dang Wangi and another at Kota Warisan Sepang, this week. The Sepang outlet will be their central kitchen and also cater to customers within that area.

Plans are also underway to expand to Wangsa Maju. If you prefer the convenience of eating at home, you can also arrange for delivery at your own cost or self pick-up your orders made via WhatsApp.

For the Jalan Dang Wangi outlet which had its grand opening today, many customers flocked there to enjoy their opening promotion price of RM3. From tomorrow onwards, the price will revert back to RM5.

At their Sepang outlet, you can still pay RM3 for a plate of rice, vegetables, curry and fried chicken or fish.

Not all of the vendors have decided to open for business. Some like Navvirusaleem bin Ibrahim who runs the popular Saleem mee goreng stall prefers to wait out the renovations.

Bangsar Fish Head Corner has opened an outlet at Jalan Dang Wangi in KL. – Picture courtesy from Bangsar Fish Head Corner

In The Republic of Bangsar Facebook group, some residents have also shared that the Malay stall they refer to as Pakcik Ramli which serves fried chicken, fish head curry is also taking a break until the stalls reopen.

Others like Kakak Yusof Tom Yam can be contacted at 016-2518912 for pre-orders and takeaways.

Poomy's Kitchen (now renamed Mohan's Appam)

Inside Restoran VRN Uncle Muniz

8 (Ground Floor), Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar Baru, KL

Open daily: 8am to 9pm

Tel: 014-3832452

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mohans-Appam-மோகன்-அப்பம்-105791361178266

Chelo's Sweet Appam

Above Restoran VRN Uncle Muniz

8 (First Floor), Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar Baru, KL

Open daily: 11am to 10pm

Tel: 016-2400471/012-2637005

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/chelossweetappambangsar

Bangsar Fish Head Corner (Anuar's Fish Head Curry)

Food truck parked in front of myBest Laundry

Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar Baru, KL,

No. 19, Jalan Dang Wangi, KL

KIP Sentral, Jalan Warisan Sentral 2, Kota Warisan, Sepang, Selangor

The outlets are open from 10am to 4pm. You can WhatsApp 016-6777703 for pre-orders or pick up

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bangsarfishhead