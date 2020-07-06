RMCO food delivery: Order Aunty Sally's stuffed 'chee cheong fun' and yam cake... it's awesome!

The stuffed 'chee cheong fun' is a super delicious bite with fried shallots, sesame seeds giving the smooth rolls a lovely flavour — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 6 — Reviewing food deliveries is a bit of a hit and miss.

So many are just average tasting but that feeling when you discover a food gem like Aunty Sally's Home Cook Food... it's awesome!

It's just very simple fare like stuffed chee cheong fun, yam cake and Hong Kong dry chilli shrimp sambal.

What makes it exceptional is how much care has been taken in the making of it. The fried shallots are fragrant. Each bite of the soft yam cake has an unmistakable taste of the waxed meat sausage or lap cheong. Last but not least, that dried chilli shrimp sambal is just crazy delicious... you want to put it in everything.

During the movement control order (MCO), Elisabeth Chan posted on Facebook groups promoting her parents' homemade goodies.

She takes orders and makes the deliveries within a certain area. The reviews were great on social media so I decided to give it a try.

The rice rolls are stuffed with shredded carrots and yam bean cooked in chicken stock and mushrooms

Yam cake has a softer texture and is packed with flavour from the homemade XO sauce

I finally got a slot a few weeks ago and was just blown away by their food. However Elisabeth's parents wanted to take a break so I patiently waited for them to re-start their business and orders have now opened for July.

You have the stuffed chee cheong fun with shredded carrots, yam bean and mushrooms. The food is cooked in chicken stock so it is pork free.

Each roll is priced at RM3.50, with a minimum order of four rolls. They give you a chilli sauce and their dried chilli shrimp sambal to accompany the rolls. Mix them together as they complement each other. The chilli sauce gives a spicy kick while the sambal is the fragrant partner in this pair-up.

Even though they don't make their own rice sheets, the vegetables are cooked perfectly with just the right crunch. Its tastiness is enhanced with a generous sprinkling of fragrant fried shallots and sesame seeds. The shallots are homemade as it's not the hard, crunchy ones you get from the bottle.

The Hong Kong-style dried chilli shrimp 'sambal' is great with anything from 'chee cheong fun' to rice or dishes

The yam cake is excellent too. This version veers towards the softer type, which I personally prefer. You get their homemade XO sauce infusing each bite of the yam cake with its diced taro inside. The sauce is a combination of dried scallops, Chinese ham, prawn roe, dry shrimps, waxed meat sausage (lap cheong) and mushrooms.

They sell the yam cake in a foil container measuring about 6 inches by 4 inches that weighs about 400 grams. One container is RM16 with a minimum order of 2 containers.

If you order the chee cheong fun and sambal, you can purchase one container which is what I did. According to Elisabeth, the yam cake can be refrigerated for two to three days. When you're ready to eat it, just steam it for 20 minutes to enjoy it hot.

The dry chilli shrimp sambal is definitely a keeper. You can eat it with the chee cheong fun and anything else you like, if you're a chilli fiend. The sambal is sold in 200 grams tubs for RM10 each. You need to purchase at least two tubs for your order.

Your yam cake is packed in a foil container making it easy to store in the refrigerator and can be reheated before eating

A minimum order of four rolls are needed for the 'chee cheong fun' that is packed in boxes

For this week, orders are open for Saturday and Sunday or July 11 and 12. You can place your orders before the cut-off date on Thursday July 9, 6pm by contacting them via WhatsApp at 011-12880020 or 012-3802848.

You can self pick up from Kota Damansara, Mutiara Damansara, Bandar Utama or Taman Tun Dr Ismail Shell Petrol Station. As they do their own delivery, they cover areas like Taman Desa, SS2 and Bangsar South for an extra charge ranging from RM5 to RM7. Depending on the volume of their orders, they can also arrange for other areas.

Aunty Sally's Home Cook Food, Petaling Jaya. You can WhatsApp your orders to Elisabeth Chan at 011-12880020 or 012-3802848.