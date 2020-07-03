World’s 50 Best Restaurants publishes e-book of recipes by award-winning chefs

Fifty chefs have contributed recipes to the World's 50 Best Restaurants lockdown cookbook. — Picture via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, July 3 — Alain Passard, André Chiang, Cho Hee-sook... Some 50 celebrity chefs from the world’s highest ranked restaurants are contributing lockdown recipes to an electronic book, which is being published to raise funds for the restaurant sector, which has been hard-hit by the ongoing health crisis.

With inspiration from places as far apart as South Korea, France and the city of San Francisco, the new e-book offers an opportunity to make your own home-cooked versions of dishes prepared by celebrated chefs from all over the world during the lockdown. Entitled Home Comforts - simple lockdown recipes from the world’s best chefs and bartenders, the new e-book is not revealing closely guarded secrets of signature dishes, but a wealth of good ideas to feed the family. Sorted into categories of different types of dishes, “50 Best” is promising that recipes are suitable for amateur cooks of all levels.

To get your hands on a copy of the new publication, you simply have to connect to www.50BestForRecovery.com and donate the sum of ten dollars.

The funds raised will go to 50 Best’s Recovery Fund to help restaurateurs to overcome the enormous economic challenges prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amateur cooks are also being invited to share photos of their dishes on social networks accompanied by the hashtag 50BestRateMyPlate. Starting on July 20, the organizers of the ranking will be choosing their favourite dishes to share on their account. Every week, the dish that gains the most votes will be designated as a finalist. In all, five dishes will be in competition to win two invitations for the next World’s 50 Best Awards ceremony, which will be held in Antwerp (Belgium) in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews